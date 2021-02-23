Colgate’s hum Smart Toothbrush Kit hits the Amazon all-time low at $37.50 (Reg. $65)

Amazon is now offering the hum by Colgate Smart Toothbrush Kit for $37.51 shipped in blue or teal. Now matched at Walmart. Regularly $65, this is up to 42% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This kit includes the toothbrush handle, two AAA batteries, a carrying case, and a pair of brush heads. Along with Bluetooth-connectivity to the companion app for brushing insights, the handle has two cleaning modes for a user adjustable vibration experience, the usual 2-minute timer, and an arguably more modern design than some of the popular options out there. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More details below.

While some folks might appreciate the chord-free battery setup on the Colgate hum, there are more affordable rechargeable options out there like the Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100. This model carries sold ratings from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers along with a $25 Prime shipped price tag. There’s no travel case included here, but it does have up to 14-day battery life before it needs a recharge and all of the most important features like the built-in timer.

More on the hum by Colgate Smart Toothbrush Kit:

Smart toothbrush guides you to brush better: Connected, Bluetooth toothbrush targets spots that need extra love

Win-win situation: Improve your brushing while earning points toward rewards

Powerful sonic vibrations in 2 modes: Personalize your pulse by choosing the vibration level that suits you; choose from normal or sensitive

Toothbrush with timer: Reminds you to stick it out for 2 minutes

