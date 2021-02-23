FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Colgate’s hum Smart Toothbrush Kit hits the Amazon all-time low at $37.50 (Reg. $65)

-
AmazonHome GoodsColgate
Reg. $65 $37.50

Amazon is now offering the hum by Colgate Smart Toothbrush Kit for $37.51 shipped in blue or teal. Now matched at Walmart. Regularly $65, this is up to 42% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This kit includes the toothbrush handle, two AAA batteries, a carrying case, and a pair of brush heads. Along with Bluetooth-connectivity to the companion app for brushing insights, the handle has two cleaning modes for a user adjustable vibration experience, the usual 2-minute timer, and an arguably more modern design than some of the popular options out there. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While some folks might appreciate the chord-free battery setup on the Colgate hum, there are more affordable rechargeable options out there like the Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100. This model carries sold ratings from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers along with a $25 Prime shipped price tag. There’s no travel case included here, but it does have up to 14-day battery life before it needs a recharge and all of the most important features like the built-in timer. 

Be sure to swing by Amazon health and nutrition sale, then head over to our fashion deal hub to score some discounted apparel to match your new smile. Today’s deals include the Nautica Spring Must-Have Sale, up to 70% off Cole Haan, and our roundup of the best sunglasses to pick up for men this spring, among much more right here

More on the hum by Colgate Smart Toothbrush Kit:

  • Smart toothbrush guides you to brush better: Connected, Bluetooth toothbrush targets spots that need extra love
  • Win-win situation: Improve your brushing while earning points toward rewards
  • Powerful sonic vibrations in 2 modes: Personalize your pulse by choosing the vibration level that suits you; choose from normal or sensitive
  • Toothbrush with timer: Reminds you to stick it out for 2 minutes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Colgate

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Honeywell’s HEPA air purifier preps your home for...
Adopt two HomeKit Smart Plugs while they’re $7 ea...
Get ready for spring BBQs with 48-feet of waterproof ou...
This desk riser lets you switch between sitting and sta...
Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases now up to 38% off at new ...
Grab the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press for your BBQ ki...
Amazon’s best-selling Smith & Wesson Extreme...
Save $129 on this outdoor-rated ping pong table and upg...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $25+

Add these Mario Diorama Play Sets to your collection from under $18 (Reg. up to $30)

$18 Learn More
20% off

Logitech’s MX Master 3 is a work-from-home must with its ergonomic design, more at $80

$80 Learn More
30% off

Honeywell’s HEPA air purifier preps your home for spring at $88.50 (30% off)

$88.50 Learn More
41% off

Adopt two HomeKit Smart Plugs while they’re $7 each (41% off)

$14 Learn More
$10 off

Get ready for spring BBQs with 48-feet of waterproof outdoor LED lights at $26 (Save $10)

$26 Learn More
Reg. $169

This desk riser lets you switch between sitting and standing for $150 (Reg. $169)

$150 Learn More
Save 38%

Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases now up to 38% off at new lows from $16

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $25.50

Grab the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press for your BBQ kit at just $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $25.50)

$13 Learn More