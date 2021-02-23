Twelve South’s leather AirSnap case protects your AirPods for $19.50

Amazon offers the Twelve South AirSnap Leather AirPods Case for $19.52 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from its $25 going rate, you’re saving 22% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Twelve South’s AirSnap wraps your AirPods in a stylish leather covering and sports a built-in clip for attaching to your backpack, belt, and more. Alongside being compatible with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case, there’s a cut out on the bottom that lets you plug a Lightning cable into the AirPods. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 830 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more by bringing home this more budget-friendly elago AirPods case for $6 at Amazon. It lacks the premium design of the featured Twelve South offering, but also includes a carabiner to secure the case to your bag. It comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 4,400 customers and you can chose from a variety of styles.

If you’d rather swap the leather stylings found above for some retro gaming vibes, don’t forget that we’re still seeing notable discounts on elago’s Nintendo-inspired cases from $13. These cases won’t look as sophisticated clipped to your bag, but will add some extra protection for less.

Twelve South AirSnap Leather features:

AirSnap is a full-grain leather case tailored to protect your AirPods while also keeping them close at hand. Slip your AirPods Charging Case into AirSnap, fasten the metal snap and your pricey ear buds are safe and sound but still easily accessible. Hook the swivel clip on AirSnap to a backpack or bag so they’re right where you left them when you’re ready to go. A handy cutout on the bottom of AirSnap lets you recharge your AirPods while they’re safely inside the case. Also compatible with Wireless Charging Case for AirPods!

