Protect your AirPods/Pro with elago’s Nintendo-inspired cases from $13

elago’s offical Amazon storefront currently offers its AW5 AirPods Case for $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $15 going rate, today’s offer is still one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen and matches the all-time low set only twice before. Grab the AirPods Pro version on sale for $14.99, beating our previous mention by $1. elago’s cases protect both of Apple’s latest AirPods with a silicone design that draws inspiration from classic Nintendo handhelds and other old school gaming vibes. You’ll also benefit from support for wireless charging and a cable cutout on the bottom. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Those who can live without the old school gaming stylings can add similar protection into the mix with elago’s Duo Silicone AirPods Case for $6 at Amazon. Available in a variety of two-tone colors, you’ll find a soft silicone exterior to fend off scratches and the like similarly to the lead deal, but without the retro Nintendo-inspired design. Not to mention, there’s a 4.5/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers here, as well.

But then be sure to dive into all of the other Apple-friendly deals in our smartphone accessories guide, including all of the price cuts in the latest Anker sale starting at $13. You’ll find discounts on USB-C chargers, projectors, and much more here to elevate your everyday carry and more.

elago AW5 AirPods Case features:

Classic handheld game console design is compatible with AirPods and transforms it into something unique and adorable. Compatible with Apple AirPods 1 and 2. The case supports wireless charging for the Wireless Charging Case. The case is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone material. This added layer will prevent scratches and buffs up protection from external impacts.

