Score rare discounts on Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard, Trackpad 2, more from $94

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple’s Space Gray Mac and iPad peripherals headlined by the Magic Keyboard with Number Pad at $136.50 shipped. Down from its $149 going rate, today’s offer comes within $6 of our previous mention and is the best we’ve tracked since November. Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a built-in numeric keypad and sleek Space Gray colorway. Based around the latest iteration of the brand’s scissor key switches, this is a great option for pairing with your Mac or iPad. You’ll also be able to count on a Lightning port to refuel the rechargeable battery. Head below for more from $94.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Space Gray Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $136.50. Normally fetching $149, today’s offer is also the lowest we’ve seen since the holidays and one of the best discounts to date. With a matching colorway to the featured keyboard, Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 brings multitouch gestures to your Mac and iPad alongside a Lightning port to refuel and more. Or if you’d rather go with a more typical peripheral, Amazon has the Space Gray Apple Magic Mouse 2 for $93.99, down from $99.

You’ll find even more discounts in our Apple guide, including the price cuts that went live this morning on official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $15. But then for other ways to elevate your workstation without having to pay full price, Anker’s PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 docks are on sale from $104 right now alongside everything else in our Mac accessories guide.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The space gray Apple Magic Wireless Keyboard with Numeric Keypad features an extended layout with document navigation and full-size arrow keys. The numeric keypad also allows for faster input of numbers, especially useful for spreadsheets and finance applications. Each key features a scissor mechanism that allows for increased stability as well as optimized key travel. The low-profile design also provides a comfortable typing experience. The Magic Keyboard has a built-in battery that can power it for up to a month on a single charge (battery life may vary).

