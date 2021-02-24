FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today's best iOS + Mac app deals: Week Calendar Widget Pro, myDream Universe, more

All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. We are tracking rare deals on Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard as well as a host of official iPhone cases, but for now it’s all about the apps. Most of yesterday’s offers are live down below, but we are now tracking notable price drops on titles like Week Calendar Widget Pro, myDream Universe – Build Solar, Rhythm Cat, Design & Flyer Creator Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Studio Island: Song Creator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rhythm Cat – Read Music: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bomb: A Modern Missile Command: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Coffee Buzz: FREE (Reg. $1)

Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, Untitled Goose $14, Mario 3D + Bowser’s Fury $50, more

Parallels Desktop 16 + 10 Mac apps from $50: 1Password, more ($780+ value)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Ski Tracker & Snow Forecast: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blaze: Browser & File Manager: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Charger Play: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Endless Adventure RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Geography: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Last Roman Village: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Military Money: Pay & Pension: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Diagrams: $20 (Reg. $23)

More on Week Calendar Widget Pro:

Check your past, current and future calendar events from the widget without unlocking your device!!! Get full calendar event details such as Location, attendees, notes and more from the widget. Skip unlocking your device and navigating to your calendar to see your future or past meetings. A week calendar view is supported and fully customizable to your needs.

