FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, Untitled Goose $14, Mario 3D + Bowser’s Fury $50, more

-
Apps GamesSonyPSNStudio MDHR
25% off $15

As part of today’s best game deals, after dropping the first details on Playstation 5 VR and the latest Play At Home free game program, Sony is now offering Cuphead for $14.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly $20, this is 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This one is still listed at $20 via the eShop and on Xbox. If you have yet to give this handcrafted masterpiece a try, now’s your chance. Featuring a 1930s-style art treatment and a fantastic jazzy soundtrack, this one has impressive boss encounters with run n’ gun-style platforming stages in between. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Untitled Goose Game, Street Fighter V Champion Edition, Red Dead Redemption 2, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Stardew Valley makes its physical debut on your dining room table

Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation’ today

Street Fighter Fortnite update adds ‘two of Capcom’s greatest fighters’

Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer set for release next month

Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update breathes new life into old games

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville launches on Switch March 19

Latest Nintendo Direct: Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros., Zelda, more

Take your new companion everywhere you go in the latest No Man’s Sky update

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

PSN Studio MDHR

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Week Calendar W...
Stardew Valley makes its physical debut on your dining ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Z.O.N.A Shadow of Le...
Sony relaunches COVID-19 Play At Home program: Ratchet ...
Add these Mario Diorama Play Sets to your collection fr...
Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on...
Sony 55-inch AirPlay 2 OLED 4K Smart TV now $400 off + ...
PlayStation Plus 1-yr. subscriptions now under $28 with...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $269

Save $30 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router with Point system at $229

$229 Learn More
44% off

Amazon offers women’s pajamas up to 44% off from just $29 shipped, today only

From $29 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Week Calendar Widget Pro, myDream Universe, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $50

Bring HomeKit control to your garage door with this meross smart hub at $40 (Save 20%)

$40 Learn More

Ring officially unveils Video Doorbell Pro 2 with 3D Motion Detection

Read more Learn More
Reg. up to $499

Google Pixel 4a 5G drops to $5 per month at Verizon (Reg. $499) + 4a goes FREE

FREE Learn More
Reg. $70

Get into the vacuum food sealer game with this $53 bundle in today’s Gold Box sale (Reg. $70)

$53 Learn More
50% off

Old Navy offers deals from just $5 and extra 20% off your purchase

From $5 Learn More