Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, Untitled Goose $14, Mario 3D + Bowser’s Fury $50, more

As part of today’s best game deals, after dropping the first details on Playstation 5 VR and the latest Play At Home free game program, Sony is now offering Cuphead for $14.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly $20, this is 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This one is still listed at $20 via the eShop and on Xbox. If you have yet to give this handcrafted masterpiece a try, now’s your chance. Featuring a 1930s-style art treatment and a fantastic jazzy soundtrack, this one has impressive boss encounters with run n’ gun-style platforming stages in between. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Untitled Goose Game, Street Fighter V Champion Edition, Red Dead Redemption 2, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Play At Home program: Ratchet & Clank FREE + more
- PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3.50
- February PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Fist notable discount with shipping
- Untitled Goose Game $14 (Reg. $20)
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition $21 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Using code TK2FX
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue digital $10 (Reg. $20+)
- GI Joe Operation Blackout Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Also on matched on PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold $20 (Reg. up to $100)
- Or the Deluxe Edition for $14
- Shenmue 3 $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Daemon X Machina $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat PS5 $35 (Reg. $50)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Switch $28.50 (Reg. $50)
- Hitman 3 $49 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $25 (Reg. $50)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $26 (Reg. $50+)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cat Quest 1 + 2 Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40 (Reg. $60)
- Plus FREE PS5 upgrades
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY (PS4) $20 (Reg. $40)
- For PS Plus members only
- Star Wars: Squadrons $24 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe $21 (Reg. up to $70)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- On PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Hades Switch physical pre-order $35
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
