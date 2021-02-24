Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 falls to one of its best prices yet at $769, more from $749

B&H Photo is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 i5/8GB/128GB for $769 shipped in Platinum. Also at Amazon, but stock is running low. Normally retailing for $999, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in months and comes within $10 of the all-time low at Amazon. This laptop features a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. This is plenty of power for browsing Facebook, handling emails, and joining in on Zoom calls for work. Plus, with up to 11.5-hours of battery life, this laptop is designed to go all day before it’s time to charge again. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We’re also tracking that today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the MSI GF65 15-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.6GHz i7/8GB/512GB for $749 shipped with the code 93XQJ79 at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of between $1,049 and $999, today’s deal saves you at least $250 and is the best available. With a 6-core 12-thread CPU and GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, this laptop is built to handle most AAA games with ease. The display is 1080p at 144Hz, which allows for high frame-rate gaming without breaking a sweat. Rated 4/5 stars.

Need on-the-go power? Well, the latest iPad Air boasts a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display and Touch ID built into the power button. The iPad is still king of the hill when it comes to ultra portability and working, especially when paired with the Magic Keyboard. Right now it’s down to $699, which marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

More about the Surface Laptop 3:

The platinum Microsoft 13.5″ Multi-Touch Surface Laptop 3 features a portable, lightweight design with a 10th Gen Intel Core processor, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0, a larger touchpad, and a USB Type-C port. The Surface Laptop 3 also features an Alcantara fabric-covered palm rest.

