Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Pad $13 (35% off), more

Topyo Pro (a Seneo-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 2-in-1 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad and Apple Watch Stand for $12.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $20 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks one of the best we’ve seen to date. Delivering two ways to refuel your Apple kit, this dual charging pad is a great way to streamline your nightstand or desk. It can power both an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, featuring an integrated 10 or 7.5W Qi pad as well as a dedicated place for your wearable. Over 27,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.
Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charging house makes it convenient to charge your iWatch and iPhone/AirPods Pro simultaneously. Supports nightstand mode to see the time, date, and alarm easily. The tiny LED indicator on the side will glow green when charging and go off when you pick up the phone, which will not disturb your sleep.
Designed specifically for charging your iPhone Device wirelessly, including iPhone, iWatch, and New AirPods. Advanced ATB technology contributes to faster wireless charging speed. Certified safe with multiple protection: temperature control, over-charging protection, and more.
