Get into the vacuum food sealer game with this $53 bundle in today’s Gold Box sale (Reg. $70)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Geryon Automatic Vacuum Food Sealer Machine for $52.91 shipped. Regularly in the $70 range, today’s offer is 24% off the going rate, the second best among price we have tracked, and the lowest we can find. This model is designed to vacuum seal leftovers or for portioning out foods into the freezer and the like. It comes with everything you need to get started and is compatible with 12-inch vacuum sealer bags from both Geryon and other brands. Along with two different sealing modes, it also features soft-touch digital buttons, LED indicator lights, and the ability to remove the lid for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 20,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is more affordable than just about all of the options from the brand names, like this $80 FoodSaver model. Although you might want to take a look at this highly-rated option from Entrige that sells for just over $39 and carries a 4+ star rating from over 7,100 Amazon customers. While you’re forgoing the sleek dark housing here, it does provide much of the same features otherwise, and for about $12 less.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more notable deals for around date house and kitchen. Amazon refurbished iRobot Roomba 980 Wi-Fi Robot Vacs are on sale today alongside Colgate’s hum Smart Toothbrush Kit, these outdoor lights, and plenty of live indoor plants from $16 over at Amazon.

More on the Geryon Automatic Vacuum Food Sealer:

Food vacuum sealer removes air from specially designed bags. Multi-layer material heat seals to keep air out and prevent freezer burn, reduces spoilage and food waste. And cooking and meal preparation will become easier, more economical and faster

FULLY STARTER KITS: 1 x Air suction hose, 5 x Heat-seal bags (7.8″*11.8″), 1 x roll (7.8″*78″), 1 x User Manual, 1 x Vacuum Sealer; Manufacturer’s Lifetime Support

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!