After seeing the likes of Anker and several other brands get in on the magnetic wireless charger action in the time since the iPhone 11 launched, Aukey is now stepping up with its own offering. Undercutting the competition in price, the latest addition to the Aukey charging roster delivers MagSafe compatibility alongside a sleek design. Head below for a closer look.

Aukey launches new MagSafe charger

Aukey’s latest accessory arrives with a design geared exclusively toward Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup. Delivering support for the MagSage charging standard, its new offering looks to provide a more affordable option while still letting you take advantage of the unique wireless refuels.

The slim charging pad sports an all-black design with support to leverage the magnets built into your device. And while it will magnetically connect to the back of your iPhone 12, this charger is also compatible with just about any other Qi-enabled device. There’s also a 1.2-meter USB-C cable to round out the package to ensure you can refuel your handset away from a wall outlet.

Alongside clocking in at a more affordable price tag than many of the competitors, not just the in-house Apple offering, mind you, the Aukey MagSafe Charger also stands out in other ways. While the Anker version can only refuel your device at 7.5W speeds, this new release from Aukey can match the official model with 15W charging speeds. However, only Android devices will be able to take advantage of the full potential here.

Now available for purchase

Aukey’s new MagSafe Charger is now officially available for purchase via its Amazon storefront. It enters with an $18.99 price tag, but right now you can slash that down to $17.09 when clipping the on-page coupon. No USB-C wall adapter is included in the box here, but Aukey recommends pairing its new MagSafe Charger with one of the brand’s Minima 20W offerings to complete your kit.

9to5Toys’ Take

Managing to enter as one of the most affordable third-party MagSafe chargers on the market, Aukey’s latest option looks to be one of the most compelling yet. It’s really hard to argue with the sub-$20 price tag, especially considering you’re still going with as well-known of a brand as Aukey.

I’ll be excited to get my hands on a unit to see just how the usual Aukey quality holds up. But given that we haven’t been let down in the past, I’m quite certain that its new MagSafe charger will prove to be quite an appealing offering for those in the Apple ecosystem.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!