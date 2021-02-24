FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Zinus’ minimalistic Studio TV Stand hits $58.50 shipped (Reg. $75)

-
Reg. $75 $58.50

Amazon is offering the Zinus Modern Studio TV Stand for $58.50 shipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since October. This TV stand sports a simplistic style that’s bound to help bring a modern look and feel to your space. It’s ready to uphold 100-pounds and measures 40- x 17- x 18-inches. The frame is comprised of steel and the wood used features a “rich brown” grain. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Embrace the sleek look found in the picture above by mounting your TV directly onto the wall. This will look great above your new console and the amount you saved goes a long way towards covering Hangman’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount for $25. I have personally used this mount with both a 48-inch TV and 43-inch monitor and have yet to experience any issues.

And if you’re in need of a new TV, we’ve got a notable deal for you. Right now Sony’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV is down to $1,198. This offer shaves $200 off, making now a great time to replace your current television. Standout features include support for 4K and HDR alongside HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Zinus Modern Studio TV Stand features:

  • Functional and stylish with additional lower shelf
  • Easy Assembly
  • Dimensions: 40 x 17 x 18 Inches (LxWxH) with 100 pounds weight capacity
  • Sturdy, strong square steel tubing frame
  • Red mahogany wood grain finish is easy to clean

