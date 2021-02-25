The official hardcover coffee table-style DOOM art book just hit the Amazon low at $24

Amazon is now offering the The Art of DOOM: Eternal Hardcover Book for 24.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $40, this one has sold in the $28 range as of late and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. All of you Slayers out there will want to take a closer look at this one for the game game room/collection. This is nearly 200-pages of full-color concept art, commentary from the developers, and more all stuffed into an “oversized” coffee table-style book focused on the latest entry in the series. Players can “explore the twisted demonic invasion of Earth, the cultist UAC facilities, and plunge into otherworldly and unknown locations new to the DOOM universe.” Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers.

If the book isn’t getting you excited, go scoop up a copy of the DOOM Slayers Collection starting from $20 Prime shipped on Xbox and PlayStation 4. This one packs in more than two decades of DOOM games including DOOM, DOOM II, DOOM 3, and DOOM (2016).

More of a Kirby fan? We also still ave a notable deal on the Kirby Art & Style Collection coffee table art book at under $18 Prime shipped (within cents of the Amazon all-time low).

Then go dive into today’s best game deals including everything from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to Fall Guys and much more. We are also just over an hour away from the first State of Play showcase of the year with 30-minutes of new games and updates from Sony. Get all of the details on that right here and be sure to check back shortly for up-to-the-minute updates.

More on the The Art of DOOM Eternal:

The newest chapter in the quintessential game franchise from id Software is here. Witness DOOM Eternal! This epic volume explores the art and development of the hotly anticipated sequel to the 2016 Game Award-winner for Best Action Game! Explore the twisted demonic invasion of Earth, the cultist UAC facilities, and plunge into otherworldly and unknown locations new to the DOOM universe. Admire the dangerous glimmering edges of the Slayer’s arsenal and armor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!