FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

What to expect from today’s PlayStation State of Play PS4/PS5 game showcase

-
Apps GamesNewsSony
Live today!

OK, folks, this is it. Sony’s next State of Play showcase event is set for today with new PlayStation games and deep dives into some titles we already know about. Today’s presentation marks the first State of Play for 2021 and is expected to feature 30 straight minutes of games. After seeing an impressive Nintendo Direct last week, it’s now Sony’s turn to give us an idea about what to expect on PlayStation over the next year or so. New PlayStation games, updates on third-party titles, and more will be included and the whole thing kicks off at 5 p.m ET. Head below for more details. 

State of Play – New PlayStation games and more

Today’s State of Play showcase event will clock in at about 30 minutes and will feature wall-to-wall games. Sony has specifically tempered expectations on the hardware front stating that “there won’t be PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates in this show. We’re focusing on great games set to come out in the months ahead.”

While we recently got a fresh update on next-generation PS VR, not mention the relaunch of its Play at Home initiative, it’s all about the games today. We are expecting to see as of yet unannounced new PlayStation games as well as “updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase.” More specifically, today’s broadcast will “serve up new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5.”

On top of some hopefully completely new PlayStation games, there’s a great chance we are going to see updates for Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart and the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, Horizon Forbidden West — both of which were shown off during the massive June PS5 showcase last year. We are also hoping to see more from Square Enix’s mysterious Project Athia as well as smaller and indie titles like Kena: Bridge of Spirits and even Ghostwire: Tokyo

When does today’s State of Play showcase start? The whole thing is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT), and Sony is rarely late with these presentations. We will be updating this post as the announcements happen so be sure to head back here at 5 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch the State of Play showcase? Well, you can watch the whole thing right here on this post, directly on Sony’s PlayStation YouTube channel, or on its Twitch page

In the meantime, hit up this morning’s game deals roundup and go score your February PlayStation Plus FREE games. Then check out this ongoing deal on PlayStation Plus memberships, all of the details on PS5 virtual reality, and the freebies coming as part of the new Play at Home program launch. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Beholder 1 and ...
Today’s best game deals: AC Valhalla $35 or Gold $60,...
Corsair Katar Pro XT Review: An incredible mouse for $3...
Star Wars Republic Commando makes redeploys on PS4, PS5...
Add the official 270-page hardcover Kirby Art Book to y...
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remaster coming to Nintend...
Save over $200 on Sony’s 2020 65-inch 4K AirPlay ...
Recover deleted files on your Mac or Windows machine wi...
Show More Comments

Related

Final Fantasy 14 gets FREE PlayStation 5 upgrade, open beta, and more

Learn More

The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 and XSX next week

Learn More

Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update today for PlayStation 5 gamers

FREE Learn More
Play at Home

Sony relaunches COVID-19 Play At Home program: Ratchet & Clank for FREE + more

FREE Learn More

Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation’ today

Learn More
50% off

Sony now offering ‘Double Discounts’ on over 200 PlayStation games for PS Plus members

Now Live! Learn More
75% off

Sony launches new ‘Big in Japan’ PSN sale with over 250 PlayStation games up to 75% off

Now Live! Learn More
60% off

Columbia Web Deals cut 60% off down jackets, pullovers, hiking shoes, more from $10

From $10 Learn More