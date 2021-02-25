OK, folks, this is it. Sony’s next State of Play showcase event is set for today with new PlayStation games and deep dives into some titles we already know about. Today’s presentation marks the first State of Play for 2021 and is expected to feature 30 straight minutes of games. After seeing an impressive Nintendo Direct last week, it’s now Sony’s turn to give us an idea about what to expect on PlayStation over the next year or so. New PlayStation games, updates on third-party titles, and more will be included and the whole thing kicks off at 5 p.m ET. Head below for more details.

State of Play – New PlayStation games and more

Today’s State of Play showcase event will clock in at about 30 minutes and will feature wall-to-wall games. Sony has specifically tempered expectations on the hardware front stating that “there won’t be PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates in this show. We’re focusing on great games set to come out in the months ahead.”

While we recently got a fresh update on next-generation PS VR, not mention the relaunch of its Play at Home initiative, it’s all about the games today. We are expecting to see as of yet unannounced new PlayStation games as well as “updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase.” More specifically, today’s broadcast will “serve up new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5.”

On top of some hopefully completely new PlayStation games, there’s a great chance we are going to see updates for Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart and the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, Horizon Forbidden West — both of which were shown off during the massive June PS5 showcase last year. We are also hoping to see more from Square Enix’s mysterious Project Athia as well as smaller and indie titles like Kena: Bridge of Spirits and even Ghostwire: Tokyo.

When does today’s State of Play showcase start? The whole thing is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT), and Sony is rarely late with these presentations. We will be updating this post as the announcements happen so be sure to head back here at 5 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch the State of Play showcase? Well, you can watch the whole thing right here on this post, directly on Sony’s PlayStation YouTube channel, or on its Twitch page.

