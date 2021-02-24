Add the official 270-page hardcover Kirby Art Book to your collection at $18 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Kirby Art & Style Collection coffee table art book for $17.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Originally $30, it has sold for closer to $22 as of late and is now within cents of the Amazon all-time low. This book is in celebration of 25-years of best-selling Nintendo Kirby video games featuring over 270-pages of “worth of sketches, artwork, Japanese video game box art, and more.” You’ll also find exclusive notes and commentary from the creators and artists that have brought Nintendo’s pink hero to live over the last 25-years. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers and you can learn more about the book in our launch coverage. Head below for additional details.

If you’re not interested in the Kirby book above or this more affordable Kirby Coloring Book at $7 Prime shipped, consider an adorable Kirby plush for the game room instead. The Little Buddy Kirby Adventure All Star Collection Plush sells for under $14 Prime shipped, carries 4+ star ratings from nearly 2,800 Amazon customers, and is an officially licensed product.

Get even more details on today’s Kirby art book right here, then go feast your eyes on the Kirby Dolce Collector’s Box Set, and check out this unannounced Kirby Fighters 2 game. And remember, you’ll find Kirby’s Adventure on the Switch Online SNES library as well. Then dive into all of today’s best game deals and the latest Nintendo Switch game announcements including Splatoon 3 and much more.

More on the Kirby Art & Style Collection

Celebrate more than 25 years of Kirby, the popular pink hero of the best-selling series of video games from Nintendo. A stylish new collection of art and designs from the best-selling Kirby video games. Featuring twenty-five years worth of sketches, artwork, Japanese video game box art, and more. With exclusive notes from creators and artists who have brought Kirby to life throughout the years.

