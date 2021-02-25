FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: AC Valhalla $35 or Gold $60, Fall Guys Ultimate $15, more

-
AmazonApps GamesMicrosoftUbisoft
Reg. $60+ $35

As part of today’s best game deals, Microsoft has kicked off an Assassin’s Creed franchise sale at up to 70% off. You’ll find titles ranging just about the entire series starting from around $4 including the Valhalla Gold Edition at $59.99, marked down from the usual $100. The standard digital version of Valhalla is now on sale for $35.99, but you can score a physical copy on Amazon for $34.99 shipped right now as well. The Xbox One version offers Smart Delivery services for Xbox Series X while PlayStation copies are still listed at $40. Valhalla takes players back to the viking age, from the shores of Norway to the kingdoms of England. Players build out a settlement in the new land, forging alliances throughout England, while engaging in epic raids on Saxon strongholds and uncovering new details about the Assassin’s order. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Cloudpunk, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Cuphead, Witcher 3 Complete for Switch, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Star Wars Republic Commando redeploys on PS4, PS5, and Switch on April 6

Stardew Valley makes its physical debut on your dining room table

Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation’ today

Street Fighter Fortnite update adds ‘two of Capcom’s greatest fighters’

Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer set for release next month

Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update breathes new life into old games

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville launches on Switch March 19

Latest Nintendo Direct: Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros., Zelda, more

