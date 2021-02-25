Today’s best game deals: AC Valhalla $35 or Gold $60, Fall Guys Ultimate $15, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Microsoft has kicked off an Assassin’s Creed franchise sale at up to 70% off. You’ll find titles ranging just about the entire series starting from around $4 including the Valhalla Gold Edition at $59.99, marked down from the usual $100. The standard digital version of Valhalla is now on sale for $35.99, but you can score a physical copy on Amazon for $34.99 shipped right now as well. The Xbox One version offers Smart Delivery services for Xbox Series X while PlayStation copies are still listed at $40. Valhalla takes players back to the viking age, from the shores of Norway to the kingdoms of England. Players build out a settlement in the new land, forging alliances throughout England, while engaging in epic raids on Saxon strongholds and uncovering new details about the Assassin’s order. Down below you’ll find loads more notable deals on Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Cloudpunk, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Cuphead, Witcher 3 Complete for Switch, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Play At Home program: Ratchet & Clank FREE + more
- PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3.50
- February PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Cloudpunk PSN $16 (Reg. $25)
- Hyper Light Drifter PSN $7 (Reg. $20)
- Return of the Obra Dinn PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Undertale PSN $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation PSN indies sale up to 75% off
- Witcher 3 Complete Switch $36 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Fist notable discount with shipping
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition $21 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue digital $10 (Reg. $20+)
- GI Joe Operation Blackout Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Also on matched on PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold $20 (Reg. up to $100)
- Or the Deluxe Edition for $14
- Shenmue 3 $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Daemon X Machina $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat PS5 $35 (Reg. $50)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Switch $28.50 (Reg. $50)
- Hitman 3 $49 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $25 (Reg. $50)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $26 (Reg. $50+)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cat Quest 1 + 2 Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY (PS4) $20 (Reg. $40)
- For PS Plus members only
- Star Wars: Squadrons $24 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe $21 (Reg. up to $70)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- On PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Hades Switch physical pre-order $35
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Star Wars Republic Commando redeploys on PS4, PS5, and Switch on April 6
Stardew Valley makes its physical debut on your dining room table
Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation’ today
Street Fighter Fortnite update adds ‘two of Capcom’s greatest fighters’
Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer set for release next month
Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update breathes new life into old games
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville launches on Switch March 19
Latest Nintendo Direct: Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros., Zelda, more
