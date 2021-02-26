FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems fall to all-time lows from $210 (Save 22%)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Deco X60 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $209.73 shipped. Down from $270, you’re saving 22% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by less than $1 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. TP-Link’s latest router system delivers support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity that enables up to 2.4Gb/s speeds across its 5,000-square foot range. The two included routers both include a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports and combine to deliver seamless roaming and reliable coverage throughout your entire home. Alongside Alexa integration, there’s also the ability to monitor usage and other stats from within a companion app. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 300 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the TP-Link Deco X20 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $249.99. Down from $270, you’re saving $20 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. With three nodes instead of the two found above, this package covers 5,800-square feet and can dish out up to 1.8Gb/s speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our review.

Over in our networking guide, you’ll also find quite a few ongoing price cuts to outfit your home setup. Alongside this ongoing Google Nest Wifi Router with Point system deal at $229, you’ll be able to pocket as much as 33% in savings on NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 range extenders, PoE+ switches, and more from $27.

Next-gen WiFi 6 AX3000 whole home mesh system to eliminate weak WiFi for good. Perfect for 4K streaming, intense online gaming, and more throughout your whole home. Cover up to 5000 sq.ft. with seamless, high-performance WiFi 6 and eliminate dead zones and buffering. Better than traditional wifi booster. With Mesh WiFi 6, Deco X60(2-pack) is strong enough to connect up to 110 devices with strong and reliable WiFi.

