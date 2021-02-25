Save up to 33% on NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 range extenders, PoE+ switches, more from $27

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender for $119.99 shipped. Down from its $150 going rate, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer being good for one of the first notable price cuts to date and marks a new all-time low. This range extender from NETGEAR delivers an additional 1,500-square feet of coverage while also expanding on your Wi-Fi 6 network. Its dual-band output can support 1.8Gb/s of network throughput as well as an extra 20 devices and is great for extending your main router’s coverage to the second floor. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 520 customers. Head below for more from $27.

Other NETGEAR deals:

Don’t forget that right now you can save $100 on NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem systems. Delivering some of the best prices to date, prices here start at $400 on these hybrid network upgrades and let you take advantage of Gigabit speeds while cutting back on monthly rental fees.

NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender features:

Adds WiFi range coverage up to 1,500 sq. ft., and connects up to 20+ devices such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, IP cameras, tablets, IoT devices, and more. Uses your existing network SSID name so you never get disconnected as you move around your home or office. AX1800 speed (up to 1.8Gbps) using Dual-Band WiFi technology (up to 600 + 1200 Mbps), and 4 simultaneous streams provides more capacity so more devices can use WiFi at the same time.

