Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker with built-in milk frother drops to $128 today (Reg. $180+)

Kohl’s is now offering the Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker for $127.99 shipped when you apply code SAVE20NOW at checkout. Regularly as much as $230 at Kohl’s, it usually sells for closer to $180 and is currently on sale for $160 at Amazon. Today’s offer is up to $102 off and at least $32 under the next best price. As the name suggests, the Ninja Hot & Cold supports both traditional coffee and brewing over ice as well as the ability to handle pod-free single-serve, a travel-mug, or a full carafe’s worth. It even supports tea bags or loose leaf tea with the “specially designed tea brew basket,” alongside the built-in milk frother — a feature not often found on brewers of this type. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

While there are some models out there that can accomodate most of what the Ninja Hot & Cold is capable of, most of them carry less than stellar ratings. But if this is overkill for you anyway, take a look at the Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker for $40. This slender brewer can handle K-Cups, ground beans, loose-leaf tea, and is tall enough for your travel mug. You certainly won’t get the built-in frother or the ability to brew a whole carafe full, but it will save you a small fortune and carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,300 Amazon customers.

Fortunately, Starbucks K-Cup pods and ground beans are still on sale at Amazon with prices from under $8 Prime shipped. Plus, you’ll find even more ideas in our latest coffee feature alongside a host of other household deals in our home goods guide. Those include the eufy RoboVac 30C, the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker, and loads of Dyson deals over at Home Depot with up to $100 in savings.

More on the Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker:

Brew multiple brew sizes, ranging from a pod free single cup or travel mug, all the way up to a full Carafe

Hot brewing lets you enjoy a bold, flavorful cup of hot coffee or tea; Or brew over ice to create full flavored, refreshing iced beverages

Brew your favorite style of tea, whether you use tea bags or loose leaf, with the specially designed tea brew basket

Auto IQ one touch intelligence technology

