Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker with built-in milk frother drops to $128 today (Reg. $180+)

Reg. $180+ $128

Kohl’s is now offering the Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker for $127.99 shipped when you apply code SAVE20NOW at checkout. Regularly as much as $230 at Kohl’s, it usually sells for closer to $180 and is currently on sale for $160 at Amazon. Today’s offer is up to $102 off and at least $32 under the next best price. As the name suggests, the Ninja Hot & Cold supports both traditional coffee and brewing over ice as well as the ability to handle pod-free single-serve, a travel-mug, or a full carafe’s worth. It even supports tea bags or loose leaf tea with the “specially designed tea brew basket,” alongside the built-in milk frother — a feature not often found on brewers of this type. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While there are some models out there that can accomodate most of what the Ninja Hot & Cold is capable of, most of them carry less than stellar ratings. But if this is overkill for you anyway, take a look at the Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker for $40. This slender brewer can handle K-Cups, ground beans, loose-leaf tea, and is tall enough for your travel mug. You certainly won’t get the built-in frother or the ability to brew a whole carafe full, but it will save you a small fortune and carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,300 Amazon customers. 

Fortunately, Starbucks K-Cup pods and ground beans are still on sale at Amazon with prices from under $8 Prime shipped. Plus, you’ll find even more ideas in our latest coffee feature alongside a host of other household deals in our home goods guide. Those include the eufy RoboVac 30C, the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker, and loads of Dyson deals over at Home Depot with up to $100 in savings

More on the Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker:

  • Brew multiple brew sizes, ranging from a pod free single cup or travel mug, all the way up to a full Carafe
  • Hot brewing lets you enjoy a bold, flavorful cup of hot coffee or tea; Or brew over ice to create full flavored, refreshing iced beverages
  • Brew your favorite style of tea, whether you use tea bags or loose leaf, with the specially designed tea brew basket
  • Auto IQ one touch intelligence technology

