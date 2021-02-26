Pad & Quill has now launched a massive sitewide sale on leather Apple accessories, bags, desktop gear, and much more. These kinds of events usually sit in the 25-35% off range when it comes to Pad & Quill, but we are now seeing 40-50% off sitewide. This is easily the best Pad & Quill sale of the year and offers deals rivaling the Black Friday and end-of-year events in 2020. Everything ships free in orders over $35 and you can get even more details below.

Pad & Quill sitewide sale – leather Apple accessories, more

You’re looking at some of the best deals we have ever tracked on Pad & Quill’s leather Apple accessories including messenger bags, iPhone cases, iPad covers, desk gear, and much more. The only real exclusions here are on some of the newest gear that is still in the pre-order phase like those new AirPods Max/Pro cases and the MagSafe leather iPhone 12 cases — both of which. however, are still 15% off right here and here.

One standout here, among the many, is the Large Leather Desk Pad at $125.97 shipped. That’s 40% off the regular $210 price tag and one the lowest price we have ever tracked. Available in chestnut or whiskey colorways, it is made full-grain American leather with parachute-grade UV-resistant stitching, hand-pounded copper rivets, and more. It also sports a neoprene core “for just the right amount of padding,” a pair of pen holders, and Pad & Quill’s usual 25-year leather warranty.

But there are loads more Pad & Quill leather Apple accessories and desktop goodies on sale. As of right now the only details we have on how long this sitewide event will last is that it is for a “limited time,” so jump in now while you still can.

For more Apple gear accessories and the like, head over to our smartphone accessories hub. We are now tracking some ESR iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini cases from $4, a new all-time low on Belkin’s SoundForm Elite Assistant Speaker, and the RAVPower MagSafe Charger at 30% off.

More on the Leather Desk Pad:

Stay-put suede-leather adorns the back of our leather desk protector and acts both as a protective barrier against your desk and as a gripping agent so that the mat does not slide around on you. A thin layer of padded neoprene sits between the leather layers to provide the perfect multi-use writing surface. On each side of the pad, you will find a pen holder/stylus/Apple Pencil slot opening. Place the pen there and it won’t slide around. Just above and below that slot are two hand-pounded copper rivets that have a slight glimmer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!