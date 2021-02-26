FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Belkin’s SoundForm Elite Assistant Speaker sees 50% price cut to new all-time low at $150

50% off $150

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Google Assistant Smart Speaker for $149.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer saves you 50%, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking to simplify the desk or nightstand, Belkin’s SoundForm Elite is ready to deliver. It combines a smart speaker with a 10W Qi charging station, allowing you to listen to music throughout the day or drift off to sleep with some ambient tunes, all while refueling a smartphone. Other notable features here include onboard access to either Alexa or Assistant, as well as hi-fi audio, and smart home control. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 115 customers. Head below for more.

A great alternative to consider would be grabbing Anker’s Soundcore Wakey at $74 instead. This option does ditch the built-in voice control and smart home control, but will offer a pretty similar experience otherwise. It pairs a Bluetooth speaker with 10W Qi charger, and even packs an integrated LED clock. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Otherwise, our smartphone accessories guide is the place to be for additional price cuts. We also just saw a collection of certified refurbished offerings from Bose go on sale, including AirPlay 2 speakers, soundbars, and more from $95.

Belkin SoundForm Elite features:

SoundForm Elite has been created in partnership with sound pioneers Devialet to deliver high-fidelity sound for an impactful audio experience. We combined their extraordinary acoustic architecture with fast wireless charging and award-winning design to create a high-performing smart speaker for your home. SoundForm Elite with the Google Assistant allows you to play and control your music while experiencing stunning, room-filling sound throughout your home.

