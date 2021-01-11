Today, Western Digital is updating its portable SSD lineup to include 4TB capacities in multiple products. You’ll find the SanDisk Extreme Pro, Extreme, WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive, and the My Passport updated here with multiple different options and specs. Pricing for these new 4TB drives start at $680, but keep reading to find out all the details on these four new drives.

The all-new SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD sports 4TB of storage and 2GB/s speeds

If you’re looking for the biggest and best drive released by Western Digital today, this is it. The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is built to go anywhere you do and has a “forged aluminum chassis” that doubles as a heatsink for longer high-speed transfers. Speaking of high-speed data transfers, this drive includes rates of up to 2000MB/s, which is 2GB per second. That’s right, a 2GB file can move between your SSD and computer in just one second, as long as you have a compatible machine.

With 2-meter drop protection and an IP55 water/dust resistance, you’ll find that this drive is built to handle anything thrown at it with ease. Plus, the built-in carabiner loop allows you to easily secure it to your belt, backpack, or other area so it’s always within arm’s reach.

Enjoy 2M drop protection with the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD with 4TB of storage

If you can handle not having the fastest tech around, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD with 4TB of space is another fantastic release today. Sporting the same 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water/dust resistance, you’ll find that this drive ditches the 2GB/s speeds for a slightly slower 1.05GB/s transfer rate. This is still blazing fast compared to older technology and is more than enough for keeping up with moving movies, documents, and photos back and forth while on-the-go.

WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive includes 4TB of space and 2GB/s speeds

Are you on the hunt for the best gaming drive around? Well, the all-new WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD includes 2GB/s speeds and 4Tb of storage to handle your PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One game library with ease. While it’s not compatible with storing Xbox Series X|S titles or PlayStation 5 games, it’ll easily handle Xbox One or PlayStation 4 programs with ease, speeding up load times in the process.

The WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD will retail for $749.99.

My Passport SSD delivers a portable build and 4TB of storage

Head on-the-go with the My Passport SSD and enjoy fast speeds and a compact form-factor. There’s no IP55 water or dust resistance included here, but there is protection from 2-meter drops just like the SanDisk drives above. The same 4TB of storage is available here, and ditching the IP55 rating also knocks a few bucks off the price.

This drive sports 1.05GB/s transfer rates, which is perfect for moving photos, documents, data, and more between your portable storage media and computer.

