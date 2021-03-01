FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Twelve South Amazon sale: HiRise MacBook Stand $56, StayGo Hub $73, more from $20

-
Amazonmac accessoriesTwelve South
Save 33% From $20

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Twelve South Apple accessories headlined by its HiRise for MacBook at $55.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re saving 30% here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen since November and one of the lowest prices to date. Designed to elevate your MacBook off the desk for a better viewing angle, this stand is comprised of aluminum to ensure it fits right in with the rest of your Apple setup. Alongside its height-adjustable design that also allows for improved airflow, there’s also non-slip padding to keep your machine in place. Rated 4/5 stars from over 535 customers. Head below for more from $20.

Other Twelve South deals at Amazon:

After you’ve shopped all of the Twelve South deals today, be sure to head over to our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to renovate your workstation. Over the weekend, we spotted a pair of Belkin Thunderbolt 3 docks go on sale from $140, which are joined by all-time low pricing on Mackie’s latest CR-X speakers starting at $90.

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook features:

HiRise for MacBook is a height adjustable desktop stand that lets you elevate your MacBook to your most comfortable viewing height. With its spring loaded piston, you can customize the height of your MacBook for improved ergonomics. HiRise has two silicone-lined arms that grip your MacBook, while the elevation providies maximum airflow around your Mac. Set HiRise for MacBook to your optimal viewing height, pair with a keyboard and mouse, and get down to business. If you prefer two screens, HiRise lets you set the horizon of your MacBook to the same height as your Apple Display for the ultimate dual-screen setup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Twelve South

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android smartphone now $2...
Logitech Circle View Camera works with HomeKit Secure V...
Anker deals start at $9 this week: Save on iPhone and A...
Keep your air quality in check with today’s Gold ...
Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ starting at ...
Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Touch ID, Pencil...
Amazon has SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C S...
Google Pixel 4a 5G falls to new Amazon all-time low at ...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Elegantly lift your iMac to eye level with Twelve South HiRise Pro: $108.50 (Amazon low, $61 off)

$108.50 Learn More
Reg. $250

TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android smartphone now $200 shipped on Amazon ($50 off)

$200 Learn More
Reg. $160

Logitech Circle View Camera works with HomeKit Secure Video at new low of $138

$138 Learn More
Reg. $300+

Score a refurb cordless Dyson V7 Stick Vac with charging dock for $160 (Reg. $300+)

$160 Learn More
60% off

Backcountry Winter Clearance Event takes up to 60% off The North Face, more

From $30 Learn More
33% off

Anker deals start at $9 this week: Save on iPhone and Android essentials, more

From $9 Learn More
30% off

Keep your air quality in check with today’s Gold Box humidifier sale from $38.50 (30% off)

$38.50+ Learn More
Save $130

Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ starting at $570, more from $100

From $100 Learn More