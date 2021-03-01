Twelve South Amazon sale: HiRise MacBook Stand $56, StayGo Hub $73, more from $20

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Twelve South Apple accessories headlined by its HiRise for MacBook at $55.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re saving 30% here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen since November and one of the lowest prices to date. Designed to elevate your MacBook off the desk for a better viewing angle, this stand is comprised of aluminum to ensure it fits right in with the rest of your Apple setup. Alongside its height-adjustable design that also allows for improved airflow, there’s also non-slip padding to keep your machine in place. Rated 4/5 stars from over 535 customers. Head below for more from $20.

Other Twelve South deals at Amazon:

After you’ve shopped all of the Twelve South deals today, be sure to head over to our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to renovate your workstation. Over the weekend, we spotted a pair of Belkin Thunderbolt 3 docks go on sale from $140, which are joined by all-time low pricing on Mackie’s latest CR-X speakers starting at $90.

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook features:

HiRise for MacBook is a height adjustable desktop stand that lets you elevate your MacBook to your most comfortable viewing height. With its spring loaded piston, you can customize the height of your MacBook for improved ergonomics. HiRise has two silicone-lined arms that grip your MacBook, while the elevation providies maximum airflow around your Mac. Set HiRise for MacBook to your optimal viewing height, pair with a keyboard and mouse, and get down to business. If you prefer two screens, HiRise lets you set the horizon of your MacBook to the same height as your Apple Display for the ultimate dual-screen setup.

