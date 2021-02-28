FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $54 on Belkin Thunderbolt 3 docks on sale from $140

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBelkin
Save $54 From $140

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro for $246.23 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer saves you $54, marks the lowest we’ve seen since December, and is the third-best discount to date overall. Perfect for converting your MacBook into a full desktop workstation, Belkin’s Dock Pro delivers 11 additional ports from a single Thunderbolt 3 interface. On top of four USB 3.0 ports and a Thunderbolt 3 slot, there’s also DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and a SD card reader. Not to mention support for 85W power passthrough, a USB-C input, and more. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core at $139.53. Down from its $170 going rate, you’re saving over $30 with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at Amazon. Here you’re looking at a similar Thunderbolt 3 experience, just without as many ports as the lead deal and only 60W power passthrough. This dock packs two USB-A ports alongside a USB-C PD input, Gigabit Ethernet, display connectivity, and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

While you’ll still find an ongoing price cut on Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 at $71 that’s still live in our Mac accessories guide, there are plenty of other discounts as well. These Aukey USB-C hubs start at $30 and are joined by a rare deal on Blue’s Blackout Yeti USB Mic.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro features:

The power, speed and pixels of Thunderbolt 3 are best in class, and this smart dock brings all the benefits in a single docking station solution. Compatible with Mac and Windows, simply connect your Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C laptop* with the included Thunderbolt 3 cable to instantly create a powerful work station. Enjoy Ultra-High Definition monitor support, up to 40 Gbps transfer rates, 85W of power to your laptop, and support for multiple peripherals, all through a single cable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Belkin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon takes up to 80% off Kindle eBooks and print maga...
Satechi’s new Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station...
Mackie’s latest CR-X speakers fall to all-time lows f...
Today’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off electric too...
Fossil Gen 5E Wear OS Smartwatch falls to second-best p...
These 3-in-1 charging stations will declutter your desk...
Kick pricey smart bulbs to the curb with three TP-Link ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 packs four cameras, a Super AMOLED d...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

Anker’s PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 docks on sale from $104 (Save 20%)

From $104 Learn More
Reg. $200

Kensington’s dual 4K display Thunderbolt 3 Dock sees very first discount to $160 (Save 20%)

$160 Learn More
80% off

Amazon takes up to 80% off Kindle eBooks and print magazine subs from $1, today only

From $1 Learn More
Shop now

Apple Watch Series 5 models up to $300 off with deals on Nike+, Cellular, more

$300 off Learn More
Reg. $60

Satechi’s new Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station sees rare discount to $55

$55 Learn More
26% off

Mackie’s latest CR-X speakers fall to all-time lows from $90 (Save up to 26%)

From $90 Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot takes up to 35% off Dyson stick vacuums, robotic models, more

35% off Learn More
30% off

Today’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off electric toothbrush, water flossers, more from $6

From $6 Learn More