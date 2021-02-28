Save up to $54 on Belkin Thunderbolt 3 docks on sale from $140

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro for $246.23 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer saves you $54, marks the lowest we’ve seen since December, and is the third-best discount to date overall. Perfect for converting your MacBook into a full desktop workstation, Belkin’s Dock Pro delivers 11 additional ports from a single Thunderbolt 3 interface. On top of four USB 3.0 ports and a Thunderbolt 3 slot, there’s also DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and a SD card reader. Not to mention support for 85W power passthrough, a USB-C input, and more. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core at $139.53. Down from its $170 going rate, you’re saving over $30 with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at Amazon. Here you’re looking at a similar Thunderbolt 3 experience, just without as many ports as the lead deal and only 60W power passthrough. This dock packs two USB-A ports alongside a USB-C PD input, Gigabit Ethernet, display connectivity, and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

While you’ll still find an ongoing price cut on Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 at $71 that’s still live in our Mac accessories guide, there are plenty of other discounts as well. These Aukey USB-C hubs start at $30 and are joined by a rare deal on Blue’s Blackout Yeti USB Mic.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro features:

The power, speed and pixels of Thunderbolt 3 are best in class, and this smart dock brings all the benefits in a single docking station solution. Compatible with Mac and Windows, simply connect your Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C laptop* with the included Thunderbolt 3 cable to instantly create a powerful work station. Enjoy Ultra-High Definition monitor support, up to 40 Gbps transfer rates, 85W of power to your laptop, and support for multiple peripherals, all through a single cable.

