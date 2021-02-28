FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Mackie’s latest CR-X speakers fall to all-time lows from $90 (Save up to 26%)

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Mackie’s latest CR-X Speaker pairs starting at $89.99 shipped. Headlining is the CR4-XBT 4-inch Bluetooth Speakers for $124.95. Down from $170, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $15, and marks a new all-time low.

Having launched last year, the most recent addition to Mackie’s stable of desktop audio gear delivers 80W of stereo sound with two powered monitors. Ideal for upgrading your audio recording workstation or just to elevate the sound of your Mac setup, these speakers feature a 4-inch driver design and Bluetooth connectivity to easily pair with the rest of your workstation. Over 440 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Mackie Speaker deals:

Mackie CR4-XBT Bluetooth Speaker features:

The Mackie CR4-XBT is a pair of Bluetooth-enabled Creative Reference Series 4″ multimedia monitors offering a compact solution for quality audio playback in home studios and gaming setups. With 50W of amplification driving 4″ woofers and 0.75″ tweeters, the CR4-XBT monitors work well whether you’re creating content or casually enjoying some tunes. The pair consists of one passive speaker and one powered speaker that connect with an included speaker cable.

