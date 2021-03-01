TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android smartphone now $200 shipped on Amazon ($50 off)

TCL Direct via Amazon is now offering its 10L Unlocked 64GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250 at Amazon and direct from TCL, this is a straight $50 price drop, within $15 of the limited Black Friday 2020 pricing, the lowest we can find. Complementing the 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display here is 64GB of internal memory (expandable to 256GB with a microSD card) and a quad rear camera array with dual LED flash and a 16MP front-facing selfie sensor. This unlocked model is compatible with GSM carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers and be sure to get more details in our hands-on review.

With your savings, you can scoop up this $20 SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSD card to expand your internal storage significantly. But if you don’t need all of that, an affordable 2-pack of TCL 10L-compatible screen protectors might be in order here at under $7 Prime shipped.

In today’s other Android hardware deals, we spotted some notable offers on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ at up to $130 off alongside ongoing offers on Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A51, just to name a few. You can browse through the whole lot right here. You can also find all of the latest deals on Android games and apps in our previous roundup, including some freebies.

More on the TCL 10L Smartphone:

6.53” FHD+ Dotch LCD display, powered by NXTVISION, will upgrade your visual experience with the sharper details, vibrant images and allow you to enjoy true-to-life color accuracy in everything you present.

Quad rear cameras with dual LED flash: 48MP (high-res) + 8MP (118° super wide-angle) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth). 16MP front-facing selfie camera.

Up to 64GB of internal memory, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card (sold separately).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!