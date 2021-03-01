FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android smartphone now $200 shipped on Amazon ($50 off)

-
AmazonAndroidTCL
Reg. $250 $200

TCL Direct via Amazon is now offering its 10L Unlocked 64GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250 at Amazon and direct from TCL, this is a straight $50 price drop, within $15 of the limited Black Friday 2020 pricing, the lowest we can find. Complementing the 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display here is 64GB of internal memory (expandable to 256GB with a microSD card) and a quad rear camera array with dual LED flash and a 16MP front-facing selfie sensor. This unlocked model is compatible with GSM carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers and be sure to get more details in our hands-on review.

With your savings, you can scoop up this $20 SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSD card to expand your internal storage significantly. But if you don’t need all of that, an affordable 2-pack of TCL 10L-compatible screen protectors might be in order here at under $7 Prime shipped

In today’s other Android hardware deals, we spotted some notable offers on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ at up to $130 off alongside ongoing offers on Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A51, just to name a few. You can browse through the whole lot right here. You can also find all of the latest deals on Android games and apps in our previous roundup, including some freebies.

More on the TCL 10L Smartphone:

  • 6.53” FHD+ Dotch LCD display, powered by NXTVISION, will upgrade your visual experience with the sharper details, vibrant images and allow you to enjoy true-to-life color accuracy in everything you present.
  • Quad rear cameras with dual LED flash: 48MP (high-res) + 8MP (118° super wide-angle) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth). 16MP front-facing selfie camera.
  • Up to 64GB of internal memory, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card (sold separately).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

TCL

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Logitech Circle View Camera works with HomeKit Secure V...
Anker deals start at $9 this week: Save on iPhone and A...
Keep your air quality in check with today’s Gold ...
Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ starting at ...
Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Touch ID, Pencil...
Amazon has SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C S...
Twelve South Amazon sale: HiRise MacBook Stand $56, Sta...
Google Pixel 4a 5G falls to new Amazon all-time low at ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $400

Samsung Galaxy A51 packs four cameras, a Super AMOLED display, more: $300 (Reg. $400)

$300 Learn More
Reg. $28+

Amazon SanDisk memory card deals from $14: 256GB Extreme MicroSDXC, 64GB models, more

From $14 Learn More
Reg. $160

Logitech Circle View Camera works with HomeKit Secure Video at new low of $138

$138 Learn More
Reg. $300+

Score a refurb cordless Dyson V7 Stick Vac with charging dock for $160 (Reg. $300+)

$160 Learn More
60% off

Backcountry Winter Clearance Event takes up to 60% off The North Face, more

From $30 Learn More
33% off

Anker deals start at $9 this week: Save on iPhone and Android essentials, more

From $9 Learn More
30% off

Keep your air quality in check with today’s Gold Box humidifier sale from $38.50 (30% off)

$38.50+ Learn More
Save $130

Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ starting at $570, more from $100

From $100 Learn More