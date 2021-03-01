Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ starting at $570, more from $100

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ starting at $749.99 shipped for the 128GB model. Usually fetching $850, today’s offer saves you $10, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks the lowest we’ve seen since the holiday season. You can also step up to the 256GB model at $799.99, down from its $930 going rate.

With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside upwards of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,500 shoppers and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more from $100.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB for $569.99. Down from its $650 going rate, you’re saving $80 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention. Score the 256GB model for $620, down from $730. This 11-inch tablet will bring you much of the same S7+ functionality noted above, but with 15-hour battery life, the same S Pen integration, and similar performance. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

We have also spotted some solid deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ keyboards via Amazon at $99.99 and $115 shipped, respectively. Regularly as much as $230 and hovering in the $140 range or so, both models are now matching the all-time low and make for a great pair with today’s tablet offers. Designed to bring a PC-like experience to your tablet, they can expand the power of DeX mode, and offer intuitive pogo pin connectors “that simplify installation” and allow users to customize the “exact angle of the screen by positioning the magnetized back cover.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!