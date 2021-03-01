FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Marmot adds hundreds of new sale items up to 60% off: Jackets, vests, pants, more

-
FashionMarmot
60% off + free shipping

Marmot just added hundreds of new sale items with up to 60% off the original rate. Prices are as marked. During this event you can easily update your outerwear with discounts on jackets, vests, apparel, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Variant Hybrid Vest that’s currently marked down to $98 and originally was priced at $140. This vest is highly-packable, waterproof, and great for workouts or casual events alike. It’s available in two color options and it also has two zippered pockets to store small essentials. I also love that this style is infused with stretch, which is great for mobility as well as your golf swing this spring season. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Marmot customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Marmot and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

