FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Put this adjustable weight bench in your home gym at nearly 25% off, now $121.50 shipped

-
AmazonSports-FitnessFLYBIRD
REg. $160 $121.50

FLYBIRD Fitness (96% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering the its 2021 Adjustable Weight Bench for $121.74 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $160 or more, today’s offer is nearly 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. A perfect upgrade or option to center your home gym around, it is made of frosted steel and has a 650-pound weight limit. The 2-inch soft foam padding is complemented by the adjustable back and seat positions while three bolts and an anti-skid plastic caps “increase stability.” Best of all, there are no screws needed for assembly, just insert three simple pins and you’re ready to go. Rated 4+ stars on Amazon. More details below. 

An obvious alternative that won’t cost as much is the Marcy Flat Weight Bench at $54.50 shipped. This one has a similarly padded top with a 600-pound weight capacity, but along with the savings, you’re forgoing the adjustable setup on our lead deal. But if it’s just for simple weight training and the like, the savings might be worth the trade-off for some folks. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,800 Amazon customers. 

Make sure you check out Gatorade’s new single-use smart Gx Patch that measures sweat and hydration. Then dive into our sports/fitness deal hub for even more notable price drops. There you’ll find, the FITPULSE Massage Gun at $65 as well as the Victorinox Spartan Pocket Knife, loads of water bottle deals at Amazon, and much more

More on the FLYBIRD Adjustable Weight Bench:

Unique Three-In-One Cushion with small gap & 2″ soft foam padding is more ergonomic and comfortable. Waist Pad supports your body to get a more effective exercise. Heavy-Duty Commercial Quality Frosted Steel & Stable Triangular Structure bring you a real experience of GYM. Thousands of weight tests ensure it’s sturdy and durable to support more than 650LBS.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

FLYBIRD

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster plunges to low of $225, mor...
LEGO’s all-new 2021 kits see first price cuts sta...
Grab a new metal iPad/tablet stand from $16 Prime shipp...
Twelve South AirFly for Nintendo Switch sees very first...
Score 96-loads of Gain Plus Laundry Detergent Liquid fo...
Upgrade your gaming setup with this TLK mechanical keyb...
ASUS Chromebook Flip models fall to best prices in mont...
Strap on this leather Apple Watch band for just $9 (Sav...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Microsoft’s latest movie sale includes Divergent, Hunger Games, Kin, and much more at $5 each

$5 each Learn More
Review

Wyze Bulb Color review: voice-control, bright, and easy to set up [Video]

Learn More
$530

Start PC gaming with Dell’s GTX 1650-powered XPS desktop at $550 ($530 off)

$550 Learn More

New Country Kitchen, Throwback Fit, + Bust the Dust kits expand The Sims 4 for just $5 each

Learn More
Save $135

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster plunges to low of $225, more from $59 (Up to $135 off)

From $59 Learn More
Save now

LEGO’s all-new 2021 kits see first price cuts starting at $50, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
20% off

Grab a new metal iPad/tablet stand from $16 Prime shipped at Amazon today (up to 20% off)

$16 Learn More
34% off

Take Swift coding for a spin with Sphero’s Mini Robot Ball: $33 at Amazon (Save 34%)

$33 Learn More