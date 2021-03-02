Put this adjustable weight bench in your home gym at nearly 25% off, now $121.50 shipped

FLYBIRD Fitness (96% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering the its 2021 Adjustable Weight Bench for $121.74 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $160 or more, today’s offer is nearly 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. A perfect upgrade or option to center your home gym around, it is made of frosted steel and has a 650-pound weight limit. The 2-inch soft foam padding is complemented by the adjustable back and seat positions while three bolts and an anti-skid plastic caps “increase stability.” Best of all, there are no screws needed for assembly, just insert three simple pins and you’re ready to go. Rated 4+ stars on Amazon. More details below.

An obvious alternative that won’t cost as much is the Marcy Flat Weight Bench at $54.50 shipped. This one has a similarly padded top with a 600-pound weight capacity, but along with the savings, you’re forgoing the adjustable setup on our lead deal. But if it’s just for simple weight training and the like, the savings might be worth the trade-off for some folks. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,800 Amazon customers.

Make sure you check out Gatorade’s new single-use smart Gx Patch that measures sweat and hydration. Then dive into our sports/fitness deal hub for even more notable price drops. There you’ll find, the FITPULSE Massage Gun at $65 as well as the Victorinox Spartan Pocket Knife, loads of water bottle deals at Amazon, and much more.

More on the FLYBIRD Adjustable Weight Bench:

Unique Three-In-One Cushion with small gap & 2″ soft foam padding is more ergonomic and comfortable. Waist Pad supports your body to get a more effective exercise. Heavy-Duty Commercial Quality Frosted Steel & Stable Triangular Structure bring you a real experience of GYM. Thousands of weight tests ensure it’s sturdy and durable to support more than 650LBS.

