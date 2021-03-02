Soothe your aching bones with a FITPULSE Massage Gun at $65 (Today only, Reg. $100)

Today only, Woot is offering the FITPULSE Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes at $64.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $100 at Amazon, and while you will find a $30 on-page coupon there right now to drop the total to $70, today’s deal is still the best offer we can find and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Designed for athletes or just some relaxing deep tissue massages for the rest of us, this model sports a 2550mAh battery that can run continuously for up to 6-hours. It includes 10 massager heads to target the entire body as well as 30 adjustable speed levels up to 3200rpm. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Already well-under the price of the popular TheraGun model at $400, it is also among the most affordable options out there with solid ratings. Although it is worth taking a quick look at the Hethtec Massage Gun that comes in at $60 and carries 4+ star ratings from thousands. It doesn’t include as many massager heads or speed intervals, but it will get the job done for slightly less.

Make sure you check out the latest Apple Health integration on the Theragun models, then head over to our sports/fitness guide for even more notable deals. You’ll find offers on Victorinox pocket knives, loads of water bottles at Amazon, and our first look at Gatorade’s new single-use smart Gx Patch, among even more.

More on the FITPULSE Therapy Gun:

Health & well-being is one of the core principals of the FITPULSE products. Our Massage Gun set includes 10 exchangeable massage heads, 6-hour battery life, 30 different massage speeds & focuses on providing you the tomorrow’s technology today at the same time. All secured in a sturdy case…the Fitpulse percussion massager includes a market leading 10 head attachments, a tool included for massaging every muscle in your body.

