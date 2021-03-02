Amazon’s gaming desk has a built-in controller, headphone, and cup holders: $99 (Save $21)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk for $98.75 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since November. If you like to game at your desk, this upgrade could have your name written all over it. Not only does it feature a built-in cup holder, but also dedicated compartments for controllers, headphones, and the list goes on. Once set up it will span 51- by 23.4- by 35.8-inches. The integrated monitor stand is ready to uphold a 32-inch display. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If something more basic will do the trick, consider this 39-inch solution at $60. It wields a simplistic design, allowing to blend well in almost any space. Measurements span 39- by 20- by 29-inches, making this a great solution for compact rooms. Nearly 12,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Oh, and in case you missed it, yesterday we spotted some Logitech peripheral discounts. Mouse and keyboard offers kick off from $25 and one of the deals there is a match for the all-time low. Swing by to see your options and take up to 29% off.

Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk features:

Computer desk designed for avid computer gamer and online multi-player fans

Equipped with multiple storage holder compartments for controllers, headphones, speakers and drink cup

Dimensions: 51.0″ L x 23.43″ W x 35.8″ H

Top Shelf: 21.97″ L x 6.97″ W | Supports 30 lbs

