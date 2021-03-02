Smartphone Accessories: Metal LED 10W Qi Desk Lamp $76 (Save 24%), more

TaoTronics’ official Amazon storefront currently offers its Metal LED Desk Lamp with built-in 10W Qi Charging Pad for $76.49 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the best price in over two months. This metal desk lamp from TaoTronics looks to not only illuminate your workspace, but also provide a convenient place to refuel your smartphone or earbuds. On top of its six brightness levels, you’ll also benefit from five different color modes on top of an adjustable design with built-in 10W Qi charging pad. Over 740 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

This LED desk lamp incorporates RavPower’s groundbreaking HyperAir technology to fast charge compatible iPhones and Samsung devices with up to 7.5W(Version above IOS13.1 support 5W) and 10W, respectively. Standard wireless charging speed for other Qi-enabled or Qi-receiver equipped devices. Elegant Brushed Metal Design, made from durable aluminium. The LED desk lamp has a rotating base and adjustable lamp body, which can provide more flexible and larger lighting area. The foldable design saves space and you can carry it anywhere in the office, living room, bedroom, dormitory and any other places.

