FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s 27-inch 1080p Curved Monitor sees 22% discount to $165, today only

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsSamsung
Reg. $210 $165

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Samsung CF390 27-inch 1080p Curved Monitor for $164.99 shipped. Down from its $210 going rate, you’re saving 22% with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen since December, coming within $5 of the low, and marking the second-best price to date. This 27-inch monitor delivers a 1080p panel alongside a 1800R ultra-curved screen for a more immersive viewing experience. On top of its main HDMI input, you’ll also find VGA connectivity, a VESA-compatible stand, and Flicker-Free technology that’s said to help minimize eye strain during long working hours. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the curved display will certainly want to check out this ASUS 27-inch 1080p Monitor instead. Entering with a more affordable $144 price tag at Amazon, you’ll find many of the same specs on this display as with the featured discount. Alongside a 1080p panel, there’s also an HDMI input as well as a frameless design, 75Hz refresh rate, and 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,100 customers.

Speaking of upgrades for the battlestation, be sure to go swing by our PC gaming guide for other ways to elevate your setup without having to pay full price. You can still lock-in some of the very first discounts on Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs from $80, which are live alongside this ongoing Microsoft Surface accessory sale.

Samsung 27-inch 1080p Curved Monitor features:

Offering the latest advances in ergonomics and immersion, the Samsung C27F390FHN 27-Inch Ultra-Curved Monitor helps users stay comfortable and productive during long working hours. This monitor pairs a 1800R ultra-curved screen with a slim, VESA-mountable design, making it a perfect choice for multi-screen workstations. The VA panel helps deliver vivid colors and sharp detail that businesses can rely upon for video editing, web design, and other activities that demand superior picture quality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save on Anker PowerExpand Direct USB-C Hubs from $50 (S...
Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video Camera has a built-in Zi...
Bose ANC Headphones 700 return to Amazon low at $299 (S...
Crucial’s new X6 4TB portable SSD has up to 800MB/s t...
Smart 4K TV deals from $450: 70-inch Fire TV, Sony Andr...
Save up to 50% on leather handbags, crossovers, wallets...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G goes on sale for only the se...
Save on just about all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $10

Save on Anker PowerExpand Direct USB-C Hubs from $50 (Save $10)

From $50 Learn More
Reg. $158+

Originally $450 Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth speaker now $130 shipped

$130 Learn More
60% off

Lululemon’s new March markdowns offer deals from $7 shipped: Leggings, more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $70

Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video Camera has a built-in Zigbee hub at $53 (Save 24%)

$53 Learn More
Reg. $100

Soothe your aching bones with a FITPULSE Massage Gun at $65 (Today only, Reg. $100)

$65 Learn More
Reg. $270

RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station with 60W PD USB now $150 (Reg. $270)

$150 Learn More
Save $100

Bose ANC Headphones 700 return to Amazon low at $299 (Save $100), more from $179

From $179 Learn More

Crucial’s new X6 4TB portable SSD has up to 800MB/s transfer speeds at under $500

Learn More