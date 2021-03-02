Samsung’s 27-inch 1080p Curved Monitor sees 22% discount to $165, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Samsung CF390 27-inch 1080p Curved Monitor for $164.99 shipped. Down from its $210 going rate, you’re saving 22% with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen since December, coming within $5 of the low, and marking the second-best price to date. This 27-inch monitor delivers a 1080p panel alongside a 1800R ultra-curved screen for a more immersive viewing experience. On top of its main HDMI input, you’ll also find VGA connectivity, a VESA-compatible stand, and Flicker-Free technology that’s said to help minimize eye strain during long working hours. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the curved display will certainly want to check out this ASUS 27-inch 1080p Monitor instead. Entering with a more affordable $144 price tag at Amazon, you’ll find many of the same specs on this display as with the featured discount. Alongside a 1080p panel, there’s also an HDMI input as well as a frameless design, 75Hz refresh rate, and 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,100 customers.

Speaking of upgrades for the battlestation, be sure to go swing by our PC gaming guide for other ways to elevate your setup without having to pay full price. You can still lock-in some of the very first discounts on Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs from $80, which are live alongside this ongoing Microsoft Surface accessory sale.

Samsung 27-inch 1080p Curved Monitor features:

Offering the latest advances in ergonomics and immersion, the Samsung C27F390FHN 27-Inch Ultra-Curved Monitor helps users stay comfortable and productive during long working hours. This monitor pairs a 1800R ultra-curved screen with a slim, VESA-mountable design, making it a perfect choice for multi-screen workstations. The VA panel helps deliver vivid colors and sharp detail that businesses can rely upon for video editing, web design, and other activities that demand superior picture quality.

