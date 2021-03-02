FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smart 4K TV deals from $450: 70-inch Fire TV, Sony Android, OLED models, more

Best Buy’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the Insignia 70-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV for $499.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $650 at both Best Buy and Amazon, today’s offer is $150 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This is a 70-inch 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with a voice remote and Alexa built-in. It is also the Fire TV Edition, which means you’ll have direct access to thousands of apps including all of your favorite streaming services as well as seamless integration of “live over-the-air TV…on a unified home screen.” It carries three HDMI inputs, a USB port, optical audio, ethernet, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers. More 4K TV deals below from $450

If the model above is overkill for your needs, check out the smaller versions of Insignia’s 4K UHD Smart Fire TVs starting from just $260 shipped at Amazon. The smaller options are great for spare bedrooms and the like, while the larger models are some of the most affordable and budget-friendly living room options out there. Then head below for even more. 

More 4K TV deals:

Swing by our home theater deal hub for even more discounted ways to upgrade your entertainment center. We have Roku’s Smart Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer, the latest Bose outlet sale with up to $99 off AirPlay 2 gear, projectors, and even more audio setups right here

More on the Insignia LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV:

  • Fire TV Edition: Seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV with streaming channels on a unified home screen. Enjoy a large library of movies, streaming channels, music, and other media functions all from your TV.
  • 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution): Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
  • Voice remote with Alexa: Use the sound of your voice to do everything a regular remote would do: Switch streaming services, inputs, channels and much more.

