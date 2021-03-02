Smart 4K TV deals from $450: 70-inch Fire TV, Sony Android, OLED models, more

Best Buy’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the Insignia 70-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV for $499.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $650 at both Best Buy and Amazon, today’s offer is $150 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This is a 70-inch 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with a voice remote and Alexa built-in. It is also the Fire TV Edition, which means you’ll have direct access to thousands of apps including all of your favorite streaming services as well as seamless integration of “live over-the-air TV…on a unified home screen.” It carries three HDMI inputs, a USB port, optical audio, ethernet, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers. More 4K TV deals below from $450.

If the model above is overkill for your needs, check out the smaller versions of Insignia’s 4K UHD Smart Fire TVs starting from just $260 shipped at Amazon. The smaller options are great for spare bedrooms and the like, while the larger models are some of the most affordable and budget-friendly living room options out there. Then head below for even more.

More 4K TV deals:

More on the Insignia LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV:

Fire TV Edition: Seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV with streaming channels on a unified home screen. Enjoy a large library of movies, streaming channels, music, and other media functions all from your TV.

4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution): Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Voice remote with Alexa: Use the sound of your voice to do everything a regular remote would do: Switch streaming services, inputs, channels and much more.

