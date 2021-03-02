Take Swift coding for a spin with Sphero’s Mini Robot Ball: $33 at Amazon (Save 34%)

Amazon is offering the Sphero Mini App-Enabled Programmable Robot Ball for $33.20 shipped. That’s $17 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This tiny, ping pong-sized ball packs a ton of fun as it disguises itself as a programmable robot. Some of its sensors include a gyroscope and accelerometer, which can be tapped into using JavaScript or Swift. Owners can drive this robot any direction they like and are bound to enjoy its Slingshot mode which lets coders fling it away from them. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Scope out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you aren’t eager to code, consider diving straight into some action with NERF’s Rival Finisher XX-700 Blaster at $9. Going this route is much more cost-effective, but does forfeit the appeal of dabbling with electronics. And on that note, be sure to peek at the all-new NERF HYPER blasters that fire at 110 feet per second.

Yet another fun gadget on sale that might catch your eye is Anker’s USB-C Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector. Right now you can score $50 off using an on-page coupon over at Amazon. This discount brings this unit back down to the lowest price we’ve tracked, so now’s a great time to strike.

Sphero Mini Programmable Robot Ball features:

Sphero Mini packs a ton of fun into a tiny programmable robot the size of a ping pong ball. Equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights, this app-enabled robotic ball lets you drive, play games, and code using our free apps.

