Anker’s USB-C Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector returns to low of $230 (Save $50)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector for $229.99 shipped when clipping the $50 on-page coupon. Today’s offer marks a return to the lowest price we’ve tracked while also leaving you with $50 in savings. This remarkable small projector features a “pocket-sized design” that’s perfect for transforming “any location, from your bedroom to your backyard” into a personal movie theater. Since it runs Android, owners can install apps directly onto it and won’t have to lug around a streaming media player. Once charged this unit delivers up to 2.5-hour battery life, paving the way for you to watch a movie, play some video games, and more. Inputs include HDMI and USB-C. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

A more affordable alternative worth consider is Kodak’s Ultra Mini Portable Projector at $170. It too wields an incredibly-compact design fits in the palm of your hand. Resolution does drop down to 320p, so bear that in mind when comparing with the deal above. Rated an average of 4.3/5 stars so far by just under 900 Amazon shoppers.

And let’s not forget that yesterday we spotted a value-packed 720p mini projector for $100. This highly-affordable solution can create a 200-inch screen without breaking the bank. It measures 9.6- by 6.5- by 3.2-inches and includes a nice variety of inputs like HDMI, VGA, and USB.

Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector features:

The World is Your Cinema: Transform any location, from your bedroom to your backyard and beyond, into your own personal movie theater thanks to Astro’s pocket-sized design.

Endless Entertainment: Enjoy a universe of entertainment in the palm of your hand with Android 7.1. Binge-watch your favorite movies and shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime, or keep the kids occupied via YouTube Kids and more.

Watch Without Worry: Eye Guard Tech provides added protection for curious kids who take an interest in Astro’s bright DLP bulb. If anyone comes within a maximum of 60 cm of the front of the bulb, Astro switches off projection automatically, protecting their eyes.

