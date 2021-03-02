Today only, Woot offers numerous LED lighting deals to upgrade your home from just $10

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of LED light bulbs on sale to save you cash on electric bills and illuminate your home at the same time. Pricing starts at $10 Prime shipped, but non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite deal here is a 6-pack of Amazon Basics 100W Equivalent 1,600-lumen Daylight LED Bulbs for $17.99. For comparison, you’d pay $26 for this bundle at Amazon, and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting to add some extra brightness to your home, this is a great way to do so. Each bulb outputs 1,600-lumens and you’ll find that the 5000K color temperature can remind you of being outside, hence the term “daylight bulb.” With six included here, you’ll be able to upgrade multiple rooms of your home to LED lighting, which can also help cut down on cooling and electric bills. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands. This is far from the only LED bulb on sale at Woot today, so you’ll want to check out this landing page to see everything available.

On a tighter budget and just need to upgrade a single fixture to LED? Well, this Westinghouse LED bulb is just $2.50 and saves you quite a bit. This delivers the ability to replace an existing bulb with an LED alternative, cutting down on power usage and enjoying a brighter experience overall. It clocks in at just 6W of power used to generate the 480-lumens of light.

Need to illuminate a larger area? This 6,000-lumen LED bulb is down to just $20, but the deal likely won’t last long. It’s a match for our last mention and 33% off its normal going rate, making now a great time to pick one up. Perfect for shedding some additional light in your garage or basement, this bulb features three unique “deformable” panels that can be aimed in multiple directions to brighten any space.

More about Amazon Basics’ LED Bulbs:

This beautiful all glass LED bulb will add to the décor of any room while providing a life of 10,000 hours and lasting over 9 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)

Provides 1600 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness – ideal for spaces that require bright light

With a correlated color temperature of 5000 kelvin, this bulb simulates daylight, providing a crisp white light for any room

