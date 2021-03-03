Molekule’s nanotech Mini Air Purifier now matching Amazon low at $299 shipped ($100 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Molekule Air Mini Room Air Purifier for $299 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular $399 price tag, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This model uses Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology to “destroy viruses, VOCs, allergens, bacteria, and mold.” Perfect for smaller bedrooms, the home office or any space up to 250-square feet, it sports five fan speeds, as well as both one-touch control and the ability to run the machine from your iPhone or Android device. You’ll also find a nice felt handle for moving it around the house and a 4+ star rating from over 560 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Molekule models come at premium due to the modern-looking, HomePod-like housing and fancy PECO filtering, but there are more affordable options out there. The Airthereal Air Purifier with 3-stage HEPA filtration comes in at $110 shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from 2,400 Amazon customers. It can cover spaces significantly larger at 355-square feet and also offers intelligent analysis of your space to automatically “select the correct air purification mode according to your environment.”

More on the Molekule Mini Air Purifier:

Molekule Air Mini uses Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology to destroy viruses, VOCs, allergens, bacteria & mold.

Designed for small rooms up to 250 sq. ft. Ideal for studio apartments, kids’ bedrooms & home offices.

Smart & Connected – Molekule Air Mini is easy to control using its one-touch interface. For added convenience, you can connect it to your WiFi and control it remotely using the iPhone or Android app.

Optimal – With 5 fan speeds to choose from, you can customize your purification needs, from whisper quiet, to boost.

