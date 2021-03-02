Score 96-loads of Gain Plus Laundry Detergent Liquid for $11 Prime shipped (40% off)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Gain Plus Aroma Boost Laundry Detergent Liquid (original scent) for $11.12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special discount. Just remember to cancel the subscription after the fact to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $19, today’s offer is at least 40% off the going rate, within cents of our previous mention, and the best we can find. This 2-pack carries 96-loads of laundry for just $11, making now a great time to stock up while the price is right. Compatible with both cold loads as well as HE washing machines, this is my personal pick for the best in the game. It is said to offer “six weeks of freshness from wash until wear” and smells great. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

This 120-pack of Gain Original Dryer Sheets goes for just over $4 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save and is a perfect addition to your re-stocked laundry kit. They also carry a 4+ star rating from over 5,400 customers and are designed to “fight static in the dryer” while enhancing that refreshing Gain scent.

Prefer Tide over Gain? No problem. The 96-load Tide Eco-Box of liquid laundry detergent is also still on sale at Amazon from under $13.50 right here. Those Samsung laundry robots still aren’t available for purchase, so you’ll have to do it yourself for now. But at least you’re not paying full price for detergent.

Liquid laundry detergent with brilliant cleaning performance that leaves behind a refreshing Gain Original scent. Smells great because it cleans great!

6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear. Directions – Start water, add Gain, then add clothes

Works in all washing machines even in cold water

Like any household detergent, keep away from children.

