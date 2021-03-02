FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score 96-loads of Gain Plus Laundry Detergent Liquid for $11 Prime shipped (40% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsGain
40% off $11

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Gain Plus Aroma Boost Laundry Detergent Liquid (original scent) for $11.12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special discount. Just remember to cancel the subscription after the fact to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $19, today’s offer is at least 40% off the going rate, within cents of our previous mention, and the best we can find. This 2-pack carries 96-loads of laundry for just $11, making now a great time to stock up while the price is right. Compatible with both cold loads as well as HE washing machines, this is my personal pick for the best in the game. It is said to offer “six weeks of freshness from wash until wear” and smells great. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

This 120-pack of Gain Original Dryer Sheets goes for just over $4 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save and is a perfect addition to your re-stocked laundry kit. They also carry a 4+ star rating from over 5,400 customers and are designed to “fight static in the dryer” while enhancing that refreshing Gain scent. 

Prefer Tide over Gain? No problem. The 96-load Tide Eco-Box of liquid laundry detergent is also still on sale at Amazon from under $13.50 right here. Those Samsung laundry robots still aren’t available for purchase, so you’ll have to do it yourself for now. But at least you’re not paying full price for detergent. 

Head over to our fashion deal hub to refresh your wardrobe with ongoing deals at J.Crew, Cabela’s, Nordstrom Rack’s latest clearance event, and Lululemon’s new March markdowns

More on the Gain Laundry Detergent:

  • Liquid laundry detergent with brilliant cleaning performance that leaves behind a refreshing Gain Original scent. Smells great because it cleans great!
  • 6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear. Directions – Start water, add Gain, then add clothes
  • Smells great because it cleans great!
  • Works in all washing machines even in cold water
  • Like any household detergent, keep away from children.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Gain

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEGO’s all-new 2021 kits see first price cuts sta...
Grab a new metal iPad/tablet stand from $16 Prime shipp...
Twelve South AirFly for Nintendo Switch sees very first...
Upgrade your gaming setup with this TLK mechanical keyb...
ASUS Chromebook Flip models fall to best prices in mont...
Strap on this leather Apple Watch band for just $9 (Sav...
Anker’s USB-C Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projecto...
VANTRUE’s N2 Pro dual dash camera records up to 1...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $18+

Tide’s eco-friendly Laundry Detergent box now $13.50 Prime shipped (96-loads, 25% off)

$13.50 Learn More
Save now

LEGO’s all-new 2021 kits see first price cuts starting at $50, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
20% off

Grab a new metal iPad/tablet stand from $16 Prime shipped at Amazon today (up to 20% off)

$16 Learn More
34% off

Take Swift coding for a spin with Sphero’s Mini Robot Ball: $33 at Amazon (Save 34%)

$33 Learn More

All-new NERF HYPER lineup fires at 110 feet per second with 3-4x blaster round capacity

Learn More
New low

Twelve South AirFly for Nintendo Switch sees very first discount to $42.50

$42.50 Learn More
32% off

Upgrade your gaming setup with this TLK mechanical keyboard at just $19 on Amazon

$19 Learn More
Save $80

ASUS Chromebook Flip models fall to best prices in months from $520 (Save $80)

From $520 Learn More