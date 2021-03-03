Grab 5.5-lbs. of MyProtein’s Impact Whey powder today for $25 shipped (Reg. $50+)

MyProtein is now offering its 5.5-pounds of its Impact Whey Protein for $25 with free shipping when you apply code IWP at checkout. Regularly $50 or more, this is 50% or north of $25 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Just about all flavors available in the 5.5-pound quantity are eligible here as well. A great time to either stock up or give the popular MyProtein whey a try, this is among the lowest price we have tracked this year. It contains up to 21-grams of protein and is “ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value.” It has 1-gram of fat and just 1-gram of sugar per serving as well. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Now, you could score a 12-pack of plant-based Orgain Organic Nutritional Shakes, all ready to drink, for under $22 Prime shipped. But despite being an arguably healthier choice with stellar ratings, that is far less protein servings overall than you’ll get with today’s $25 MyProtein offer.

But if you do go with the powder option, a nice $8 Prime shipped BlenderBottle is a great way to get your hit of protein without even needing to pull out a blender. This one carries 4+ star ratings from nearly 50,000 Amazon customers as well.

Check out this rare deal on Nike’s official Sport Apple Watch Band as well as Gatorade’s new single-use smart Gx Patch, then head over to our sports/fitness guide for even more. We have deals on the Victorinox Spartan Pocket Knife, plenty of water bottle offer from $6, and coverage of the Bose floating-above-the-ear truly wireless workout buds.

More on MyProtein impact Whey:

Premium whey packed with 21g of protein per serving, for the everyday protein you need from a quality source. And where does this whey come from? The same cows that produce your milk and cheese — simply filtered, evaporated, and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Protein is officially certified as one of the best protein powders on the market.

