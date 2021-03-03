Nike’s official Sport Apple Watch Band sees rare discount to $30 (Reg. $49)

Best Buy currently offers the official Nike Sport Apple Watch Band in Anthracite/Black for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Down from its usual $49 going rate, you’re saving $19 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from before the holidays and marking one of the best discounts to date. Nike’s official sport band brings a more fitness-focused design to your Apple Watch. Alongside just being a rare chance to score this first-party offering, it delivers a premium build comprised of “high-performance fluoroelastomer with compression-molded holes”, ensuring it can stay breathable through workouts and the like. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn't quite what you're looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands.

Those in the market for a new Apple Watch can also upgrade to Series 6 right now at up to $69 off.

Nike Sport Apple Watch Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer with compression-molded perforations for breathability, the Nike Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

