FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nike’s official Sport Apple Watch Band sees rare discount to $30 (Reg. $49)

-
AppleBest Buy
Reg. $49 $30

Best Buy currently offers the official Nike Sport Apple Watch Band in Anthracite/Black for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Down from its usual $49 going rate, you’re saving $19 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from before the holidays and marking one of the best discounts to date. Nike’s official sport band brings a more fitness-focused design to your Apple Watch. Alongside just being a rare chance to score this first-party offering, it delivers a premium build comprised of “high-performance fluoroelastomer with compression-molded holes”, ensuring it can stay breathable through workouts and the like. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Those in the market for a new Apple Watch can also upgrade to Series 6 right now at up to $69 off. That’s alongside these ongoing Apple Watch Series 5 discounts which markdown prices by as much as $320. Then make sure to check out all of the offers in our Apple guide for even more deals alongside this discounted leather Apple Watch band that’s on sale for $9.

Nike Sport Apple Watch Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer with compression-molded perforations for breathability, the Nike Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s Leather MagSafe iPhone 12 Sleeves fall to now...
Strap on this leather Apple Watch band for just $9 (Sav...
Lasso your Apple TV Remote at 58% off with the official...
Apple launches $10 or less breathtaking 4K movie sale, ...
Save on just about all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/...
Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad falls to Amazon low fro...
Save up to $100 on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro from $1...
Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Touch ID, Pencil...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $20

Strap this stylish stainless steel link band onto your Apple Watch for just $13 (Save 37%)

$13 Learn More
Save 30%

Strap on this leather Apple Watch band for just $9 (Save 30%)

$9 Learn More
Reg. $12

Pair your Apple Watch with this leather band for just $9.50 (Save 22%)

$9.50 Learn More
Amazon lows

Apple Watch Series 6 styles return to some of the best prices yet at up to $69 off

$69 off Learn More
Reg. $200

Philips’ SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band hits the Amazon all-time low at $100 shipped (Reg. $200)

$99 Learn More
Shop now

PowerPort Atom III Slim Charger falls to $39 in latest Anker sale, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
$100 off

Molekule’s nanotech Mini Air Purifier now matching Amazon low at $299 shipped ($100 off)

$299 Learn More
Shop now

Kindle Oasis E-reader drops to $170 in Woot sale (Save 43%), more from $17

From $17 Learn More