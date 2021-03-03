High-power NERF blasters from $30: Infinus Speed-Load, Rival Artemis, more up to 40% off

Walmart is now offering the NERF N-Strike Elite Infinus with Speed-Load Tech for $43.46 shipped. Regularly up to $70 and currently starting from around $41 via third-party Amazon sellers, today’s offer is nearly 40% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. “Blast into action with on-the-go dart loading for non-stop battling!” This model includes 30 darts and interesting Speed-Load technology that brings a motorized design to the foam war and can automatically load the darts from the drum into the chamber. The ammo drum is removable, but you don’t even need to take it off to load it back up. Requires four not-included D batteries and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if it’s just a side arm or something small you’re after, take a look at the NERF N-Strike Elite Disruptor for $13 Prime shipped. This one features a six-dart rotating drum and the ability to blast them up to 90-feet. It might not be as powerful as today’s lead deal, but it is a great add-on for your load out. Rated 4+ stars from over 19,000 Amazon customers and you’ll find even more NERF deals below.

More NERF blaster deals:

Then go check out the all-new NERF HYPER lineup that fires at up to 110 feet per second and the new NERF Rival Curve Shot that will have you taking out targets from around the corner. But if you’re looking for a slightly less aggressive pastime, dive into our LEGO deal hub for some of the brand’s 2021 kits at $50, plus even more from $12.

More on the NERF N-strike Elite Infinus:

Nerf N-strike Elite Infinus with Speed-Load Technology offers continuous fun. It features a special motorized design that automatically loads darts from the drum. This saves time and eliminates the need to load them by hand. The drum stays attached to the Infinus Blaster and is detachable but does not need to be removed to be reloaded. Use it for a Nerf war with friends. This toy allows for powerful continuous firing without stopping. It comes with 30 darts for plenty of firepower.

