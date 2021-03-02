LEGO’s all-new 2021 kits see first price cuts starting at $50, more from $12

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO City Family House for $49.99 shipped. Down from its usual $60 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first price cut on the recently-released kit and is subsequently a new all-time low. Having launched at the beginning of the year, this 388-piece creation assembles a three story home complete with four minifigures and a Labrador retriever. Taking a few hits from our Green Deals guide, this brick-built family has installed solar panels and a charging station to go alongside the included electric car. There’s also the all-new road plate design here alongside plenty of accessories. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Another notable discount today has brought the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Surfer Beach House down to $44.99 at Amazon. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer is the very first price cut on this recent build. Just like the lead deal, this kit launched to kick off the year and assembles one of three models out of the 564 included pieces. Alongside two minifigures, you’re also looking at some brick-built turtles, a dolphin, and more. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Alongside some of the builds we saw debut for the first time earlier in the year go on sale above, LEGO has now released a collection of creations for the start of March. Ranging from new builds from a galaxy far, far away to the latest Technic vehicles, BrickHeadz figures, and more, you’ll want to check out all of the kits that just dropped today right here.

LEGO City Family House features:

The LEGO City Family House (60291) has a lounge, kitchen, hobby room, bedroom, bathroom and lots of green-living features, including toy solar panels, charging station and a cool EV. Kids can expand this playset using the included Road Plates to create their own city. And with a family of minifigures, plus a Labrador retriever figure, there’s everything they need for hours of imaginative role play. This playset includes an easy-to-follow building guide and Instructions PLUS – part of the free LEGO Building Instructions app for smartphones and tablets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!