eufy Apple Health smart scales supplement your fitness routine from $20 (Save 33%)

Woot via Amazon is currently offering the Anker eufy Smart Scale P1 for $29.99 shipped. Down from its usual $45 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the best in nearly two months. Featuring compatibility with Apple Health, as well as Fitbit, Google Fit, and more, this smart scale pairs to your iPhone or Android device over Bluetooth to track 14 stats including everything from weight and body fat to muscle mass and more. Whether your New Year’s fitness resolution is underway or you want some extra data to go alongside Apple Watch metrics, adding this scale into the mix is a great way to help measure progress. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Woot via Amazon is discounting eufy Smart Scale C1 to $19.99. Saving you 33% from the usual $30 price tag, this offer totals up to an Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at similar Bluetooth connectivity and Apple Health integration as the featured eufy scale, just without the ability to track some of the more novel metrics. This one can keep tabs on 12 different stats and comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 7,500 shoppers.

Anker eufy Smart Scale P1 features:

Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more. Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

