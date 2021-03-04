FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $100 on Garmin’s latest fitness smartwatches from $205

-
AmazonFitness TrackerGarmin
Save $100 From $205

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Garmin fitness trackers and smartwatches headlined by its fenix 6S Sapphire GPS Smartwatch for $799.99 shipped. Down from its $900 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is the second-best discount to date.

Garmin’s high-end fenix 6S Sapphire delivers a rugged wearable geared towards helping you nail those fitness resolutions. Headlined by up to 34-hour battery life, other notable inclusions here include PacePro workout guidance, a stainless steel build and the ability to track heart rate, Pulse Ox, sleep, VO2 max, and other stats. Alongside built-in GPS, there’s also built-in topographic maps for hikers, as well as Ski slope maps. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $205.

Other Garmin discounts include:

For those in the Apple ecosystem, this morning saw a collection of certified refurbished Apple Watch models go on sale alongside a various iPhones from $120. Then be sure to check out Gatorade’s new single-use smart Gx Patch that measure sweat and hydration levels, as well as all of the markdowns in our sports and fitness guide.

Garmin fenix 6S Sapphire Smartwatch features:

The smaller-sized Fenix 6S Pro and Fenix 6S sapphire multisport GPS Watches let you add mapping, music, intelligent pace Planning and more to your workouts, without adding bulk to your wrist. Advanced training status, running and cycling dynamics and environmentally adjusted Vo2 Max estimates are right at your fingertips. Plus, a first-of-its-kind pacepro feature keeps your pacing strategy on track with grade-adjusted guidance as you run a course.

