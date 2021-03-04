Woot’s huge 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale starts at $120 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $119.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro 64GB at $639.99. Down from $999, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. You can also score iPhone 11 from $499.99, as well as iPhone 11 Pro Max from $709.99.

Apple’s now previous-generation iPhone lineup delivers Liquid Retina HD displays alongside dual or three camera systems which will capture some of the best smartphone photos out there. That’s on top of Face ID, wireless charging support, and more. A 90-day warranty completes the package and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable Apple deals today include:

iPhone 11 Pro features:

A transformative triple‑camera system that adds tons of capability without complexity. An unprecedented leap in battery life. And a mind‑blowing chip that doubles down on machine learning and pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Welcome to the first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro.

