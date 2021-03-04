Join the sous vide revolution: This Wi-Fi cooker sports 1000W of power at $56 (30% off)

Mixtea360 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the INKBIRD Wi-Fi 1000W Sous Vide Cooker for $55.96 shipped with the code UKSJRGSO and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $80, today’s deal saves you 30% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve been wanting to enter the wild world of sous vide cooking, this is a great way to do it. This sous vide connects to your Wi-Fi so you can control the temperature, time, and more through a smartphone app. Sous vide is a unique way to cook things that can turn out jucier and healthier meals than other alternative methods. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Do you need a container designed specifically for sous vide cooking? Well, Rubbermaid’s 6-quart model is just $11 at Amazon and is built to handle just that. With a large capacity and deep design, you’ll be able to place just about any meal in here to cook. With nearly 14,000 happy customers having given is an overall 4.7/5 star rating, you know this is a great option for your kitchen.

Don’t forget to swing by our home goods guide for other great deals. You’ll find DIY tools, haircutting supplies, snacks, and even a Star Wars-themed Instant Pot on sale there. We’re constantly updating it with the latest discounts from around the web, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back often.

More about INKBIRD’s Sous Vide Cooker:

This wifi immersion circulator will free you and cook everywhere, stay up-to-date on your cooking status without being in the kitchen. What’s more, a nice design of this slow cooker is you can share the device with family or friends on App, no limit for multi people connect. And preset values will be saved when power off. The basic setting procedure also can finished on the sous cooker.Only support 2.4GHz router.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!