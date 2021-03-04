Remington’s 16-piece Vacuum Haircut Kit is now more than 25% off and starting from $31

Amazon is now offering the Remington Vacuum Haircut Kit for $32.49 shipped. Matched at Walmart and Target where RedCard holders can score it for $30.89 shipped. While we have seen it floating at around $35 on Amazon (when it’s in stock anyway), this set has gone for as much as $44 or more, and is now at at the lowest we have tracked in about a year there. Still having a hard time getting out for a trim these days? No worries, just do it yourself. This model is of the vacuum type that will tidy things up as they happen and includes six length combs, right and left tapers, a styling comb, barber scissors, a cleaning brush, blade guard, and a pouch to store it all in, among other things. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

But you might also want to take a look at the all-in-one Philips Norelco Multigroom at under $20 Prime shipped as well. This model is great for your beard and hair with 13 attachments to make it happen. It also carries a 4+ star rating from an impressive 51,000+ Amazon customers. This one does not include the vacuuming feature, which is particularly handy if you ask me, but it will save you some cash and offer up some facial detailing action as well.

Now that your personal grooming is taken care of, it’s time to refresh that wardrobe. Fortunately, we have loads of notable deals to browse through including Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Event, the REI End of Season Sale, the Gap Factory Spring Refresh Event, and all of these standout Timex timepieces at up to 54% off. Head over to our fashion deal hub for even more.

More on the Remington Vacuum Haircut Kit:

How does this haircut clipper work? The precision ground blades work through hair fast while the high speed fan creates a powerful airflow that collects all the trimmed hairs for easy cleanup 16 Piece Kit: The all encompassing kit includes 6 length altering combs, right and left tapers, a styling comb, barber scissors, a cleaning brush, a blade guard, 3 sectioning clips, an oil bottle, and an extra large storage pouch. These accessories join the dependable hair clippers to give you all the tools you need for a great haircut

