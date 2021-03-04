Amazon snack sale from $7: Quaker protein oatmeal, Tostitos, Doritos, more up to 30% off

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Doritos, Lay’s, Quaker, and Cheetos snacks with deals starting from under $7. One standout here, among the many, is the 24-pack of Quaker Instant Protein Oatmeal (variety pack) for $12.91 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save and remember to cancel the sub after your purchase goes through to redeem the special price. Regularly in the $18 range, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. With 24 individually packaged flavors (four cranberry almond and banana nut, eight cinnamon, and eight maple brown sugar), you’re getting an extra hit of 7- to 10-grams of protein a pop. Made of “100% whole grains,” it is said to “help reduce the risk of heart disease” as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more of our top picks.

More on the Quaker Instant Protein Oatmeal:

Heart healthy whole grains – Quaker oats are 100% whole grains

Diets rich in whole grain foods and other plant foods and low in saturated fat & cholesterol may help reduce the risk of heart disease

7-10 grams of protein per serving

Includes 24 Individual Oatmeal Packets: 4 Cranberry Almond, 4 Banana Nut, 8 Cinnamon, and 8 Maple Brown Sugar

