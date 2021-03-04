FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s UV Sanitizer and Qi Wireless Charger hits Amazon low at $30 shipped (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
Reg. $50 $30

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50 at both Amazon and direct from Samsung, this is a solid 40% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Much like the popular PhoneSoap variants, this 2-in-1 devices employs Qi wireless tech to give your phone a charge while sanitizing it with the built-in UV lights. “Tested by world-leading inspection companies,” it is said to “effectively kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus, and Candida albicans.” Large enough for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, you can also sanitize just about anything you can fit in there like keys, glasses, other accessories, and even your Galaxy earbuds with case. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Just for comparison sake, most PhoneSoap variants come in at around $80 with the basic model shipping for $50. There are some lesser0known models out there for slightly less with solid reviews, like this $20 UV Phone Sterilizer Box. But I for one would prefer to go with the brand name PhoneSoap or Samsung options where you know it’s made with pricey electronics in mind and provides enough space for larger display sizes and the like. 

While we are talking Samsung, there are plenty of notable deals on its electronics right now as well. First of all, browse through today’s roundup of Galaxy earbud deals starting $110. Then head over to today’s Gold Box event where you’ll find Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with LTE at $380 as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S21 lineup matching all-time lows at up to $200 off

More on the Samsung Qi Charger and UV Sanitizer:

  • Intuitive Design. Simply close the lid and press the button to disinfect for 10 minutes. Sanitation will stop automatically when the lid is open to ensure safety.
  • Approved high germicidal efficiency. 99% sanitation effect. Tested by world-leading inspection and testing companies, Intertek and SGS UV-C light effectively kills up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus , and Candida albicans.
  • Smooth & Elegant. During sanitization, the magnetic cover keeps the sanitizer sealed, giving stability to users, while the rubber stopper cushions the impact and buffers noise when opening and closing the case.

