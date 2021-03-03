Score Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet at a new Amazon low of $231 (Save $68)

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $231.46 shipped. Down from its usual $299 going rate, you’re saving $68 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $7 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. With a 10.1-inch touchscreen display at the center of the experience here, Lenovo mixes things up from other 2-in-1 Chromebooks by including a detachable keyboard cover. The Chromebook Duet also features 128GB of onboard storage, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 2GHz processor to power it all alongside a USB-C port. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Put your savings to use from today’s deal and score Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C Hub to upgrade your new Chromebook. With seven different ports, you’ll be able to bring HDMI, SD card readers, USB-A and more into the mix with a single cable. It’ll only set you back $27 right now at Amazon and with over 6,300 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

Yesterday also saw a collection of ASUS Chromebook Flip models go on sale at $80 off, marking some of the best prices to date starting at $520. But that’s alongside everything else in our Chromebook guide including this more affordable ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen offering at $100 off.

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet features:

Work on pending assignments while on the move with this Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The 10.1-inch touch screen provides an interactive user experience, while the 128GB of internal storage offer ample space for apps and media files. This Lenovo Chromebook Duet features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB of RAM for effortless multitasking.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!